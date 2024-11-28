Rupee depreciates to a new intraday low of 84.52 against US dollar

The rupee on Thursday depreciated to a new intraday low of 84.52 per dollar on the back of month-end dollar demand and foreign portfolio investors selling domestic equities, said dealers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales during the closing hours, which helped the domestic unit cut some of its losses.The local currency settled at 84.49 per dollar on Thursday, against 84.45 per dollar on Wednesday.“There was month-end dollar demand, and foreign banks were also buying dollars throughout the day,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The RBI was there at the end; they could have sold around $600 million,” he added.The dollar index rose by 0.25 per cent during the day to 106.34 as stronger-than-expected US data spooked investors and the expectation of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December dampened. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.According to the CME Fedwatch tool, 70 per cent of investors expect the US Federal Reserve to cut key rates by 25 basis points. The US economy grew by 2.8 per cent in Q3 2024, driven by robust personal spending and a resilient labour market, with initial jobless claims steady at 213,000, beating expectations of 215,000. In October, US core PCE inflation increased by 0.3 per cent month-on-month and 2.8 per cent year-on-year, marking a six-month high.Additionally, Brent crude oil prices rose by 0.08 per cent to $2.89 per barrel.A stronger dollar index and capital outflows have contributed to a sharp decline in India's foreign exchange reserves, which recorded their largest-ever weekly drop of $17.7 billion in the week ended November 15. The total reserves fell on the back of a decline in foreign currency assets, which decreased by $15.5 billion during the week. Foreign exchange reserves have dropped by $47 billion till November 15, after touching an all-time high of $705 billion on 27 September.“FII activity will play a crucial role in determining the rupee's trend, as consistent money outflows could further weaken the currency. The RBI's reserves, which have fallen from $705 billion in October to $657 billion, add another layer of concern as the central bank monitors currency stability. Further intervention appears unlikely, leaving the rupee more susceptible to external pressures,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.In November, foreign portfolio investors have net sold Rs 8,735 crore worth of domestic equities so far. On Wednesday, they sold Rs 1,049 crore worth of equities.The rupee had appreciated to a high of Rs 84.22 per dollar on Wednesday as the dollar index fell by 0.7 per cent after surging for the majority of the month.In the current month, the Indian unit has depreciated by 0.48 per cent so far. In the current financial year, it has depreciated by 1.29 per cent, whereas in the current calendar year, it has depreciated by 1.52 per cent.The rupee is expected to trade in a range of Rs 84.40 per dollar to Rs 84.60 per dollar on Friday.