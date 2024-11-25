Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee appreciates 6 paise to Rs 84.35 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to Rs 84.35 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee opened with some gains as FPIs selling came down considerably and markets rose last Friday, Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell by 0.21 per cent to USD 75.01 per barrel in futures trade. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rupee appreciated 6 paise to 84.35 against the US dollar in morning trade on Monday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said factors like elevated Dollar Index levels, and a nearly 5 per cent surge in crude oil prices over the past week driven by the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict pose significant headwinds for the USD/INR pair.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.38 and moved in a tight range and touched 84.35 against the greenback, registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee recovered from its all-time low level and appreciated 9 paise to close at 84.41 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee opened with some gains as FPIs selling came down considerably and markets rose last Friday, Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

"RBI has also warned banks from taking long side positions in the USDINR pair for speculation purposes," Bhansali added.

More From This Section

Premium

ICAI framing compulsory qualifications for forensic audit professionals

Premium

Bima Sugam's capital requirement goes up significantly to Rs 500 crore

Bank of India plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via 10-year infra bonds

Premium

Insurance marketplace Bima Sugam's capital requirement to rise to Rs 500 cr

60% of lenders on P2P platforms earned returns of over 20%: Report

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.58 per cent at 106.93.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell by 0.21 per cent to USD 75.01 per barrel in futures trade.

The overall strength of the American currency and elevated crude oil prices are likely to strain India's trade balance, creating challenges for sustained rupee appreciation, forex traders said.

"Thus the USDINR pair is anticipated to trade within a defined range in the medium term, with support at 83.80 and resistance around 84.50. The overall bias, however, tilts toward the downside," according to CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari.

Following the win by the incumbent government in Maharashtra, the domestic equity markets, which surged nearly 2 per cent on Friday, opened on a positive note in Morning session on Monday. The 30-share equity benchmark Sensex jumped 1,289.89 points to 80,407 in early trade, while Nifty jumped 405.25 points to 24,312.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,278.37 crore, according to exchange data.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee falls below 84.50/$ for first time on dollar strength, outflows

Rupee hits record low as US dollar climbs, portfolio outflows continue

Rupee hits new low of 84.50/$ amid equity sell-off, geopolitical tension

Rupee turns flat at 84.42 against US dollar amid volatile crude prices

Rupee depreciates to new low of 84.42 per dollar amid geopolitical tensions

Topics :Rupee vs dollarindia forex reserveforex market

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story