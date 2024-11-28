Deposit growth slightly outpaces credit growth at 11.21%: RBI data

Credit growth in the fortnight ending November 15 slowed to 11.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while deposit growth slightly outpaced credit growth, reaching 11.21 per cent YoY, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Data shows that outstanding deposits in the fortnight ending November 15 stood at Rs 218.54 trillion, while outstanding credit stood at Rs 173.62 trillion. In the previous fortnight (November 1), outstanding deposits stood at Rs 220.27 trillion, while outstanding credit stood at Rs 174.37 trillion. Both credit disbursal and deposit mobilisation saw a drop in the reporting fortnight.

Credit and deposits had grown in tandem in the fortnight ending November 1. While credit grew by 11.9 per cent, deposits grew by 11.83 per cent YoY. It was in the fortnight ending October 18 that, after 30 months, deposit growth at 11.7 per cent outpaced credit growth of 11.5 per cent, signalling the possible start of a period where the liabilities side will keep pace with the asset side of lenders.

Credit growth had been exceeding deposit growth since the fortnight ending March 25, 2022, leading to a widening gap that reached as much as 700 basis points (bps) at its peak.

The alignment between credit and deposit growth is primarily due to a slowdown in credit growth from its recent peaks, driven by several factors, including the RBI increasing risk weights on unsecured loans and loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), stress in the unsecured retail segment of banks, as well as its directive for banks to reduce their elevated loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR). Additionally, HDFC Bank’s stance on growing its loan book slower than the industry average to bring down its elevated credit-deposit ratio is also contributing to the slowdown in credit growth. Following the slowdown in credit growth, several credit rating agencies have revised their projections, estimating credit growth in the range of 13-15 per cent and deposit growth between 12-13 per cent.

“Deposit growth is expected to be around 12-13 per cent. Credit growth needs to align with that number. The two cannot grow at different rates. Deposits have become the fulcrum of everything,” Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, told Business Standard in an interview earlier.

Deposits have remained a key focus in FY25, as banks have intensified efforts to strengthen their liability franchises, following the RBI’s encouragement to narrow the gap between credit and deposit growth. While private sector banks have managed to grow their deposit franchises well, state-owned banks have lagged their private sector peers in this regard. However, state-owned lenders have mitigated this by tapping into the domestic bond market, raising funds through infrastructure bonds to support long-term lending.

That said, experts believe credit growth will still outpace deposit growth going forward because, generally, in the fourth quarter, there is a pickup in credit activity.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India (SBI) has guided that its loan book will grow at 14-16 per cent, while its deposits will grow by 10 per cent.