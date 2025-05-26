Home / Finance / News / Rupee appreciates beyond 85 per dollar, pares gains on RBI intervention

Rupee appreciates beyond 85 per dollar, pares gains on RBI intervention

The rupee gained as the dollar index fell, but pared gains to close at 85.09 per dollar amid likely dollar buys by the RBI through state-run banks

dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee
The rupee has appreciated by 0.6 per cent in the current calendar year and 0.5 per cent in the current financial year
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rupee appreciated beyond the 85 mark to 84.78 per dollar on Monday on the back of a fall in the dollar index. However, it trimmed some gains by the end of the trade as state-owned banks bought dollars — likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India — said dealers.
 
The local currency settled at 85.09 per dollar, against the previous close of 85.22 per dollar.
 
“The volume was low today because there was a holiday in the US — that could be one of the reasons for the volatility,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The RBI was there after the movement in the morning,” he added.
 
The dollar index fell by 0.5 per cent to 99.35 on Friday. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. 
 
“The Indian rupee commenced the week favourably, bolstered by an appetite for risk and a subdued US dollar. The greenback continued to face downward pressure, stemming from escalating trade concerns, elevated bond yields, and mixed economic indicators. In the absence of significant international catalysts, the rupee largely mirrored the US dollar’s movements, confined to a tight trading band amid US and UK holiday. Looking ahead, the spot USDINR pair is anticipated to fluctuate between 84.60 and 85.30 in the near term,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
 
The rupee has appreciated by 0.6 per cent in the current calendar year and 0.5 per cent in the current financial year.

Also Read

Rupee gains 13 paise, briefly strengthens past 85/$ during session

Rupee extends gains on weak Dollar; opens 17 paise higher at 85.05/$

Rupee sees steepest rise since Nov. 2022; ends 78 paise stronger at 85.22/$

Rupee opens slightly higher at 85.97/$; focus shifts to RBI dividend

Rupee depreciates to over one-month low as FPIs sell equities

 
However, so far in May, the rupee has depreciated by 0.7 per cent against the US dollar. It was one of only three Asian currencies to weaken against the greenback during the month and ranked as the second-worst performing emerging market currency, after the Hong Kong dollar.
 
The rupee saw a sharp depreciation at the beginning of the month, despite a decline in the dollar index, as foreign investors withdrew from domestic markets amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Microfinance disbursements drop 38% in March quarter, shows data

RBI's ₹2.69 trillion dividend to govt: Where does its money come from?

RBI plans to seek approval for overseas rupee lending to neighbours

Premium

Bond market sees more OMO buys after RBI's surplus transfer falls short

Premium

Deposit insurance cap hike likely soon, may go beyond ₹5 lakh in 6 months

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeRupee-dollar swap

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story