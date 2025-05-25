Bond market sees more OMO buys after RBI's surplus transfer falls short

The bond market anticipates that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may conduct additional Open Market Operations (OMOs) in the latter half of the current financial year, particularly during periods of currency leakage. This expectation arises in light of the RBI’s recent surplus transfer of Rs 2.69 trillion to the government, which, while substantial, fell short of some market projections that ranged up to Rs 3 trillion.

The RBI dividend represents a substantial and durable infusion of liquidity into the system. However, its actual impact on system liquidity will become evident only as government expenditure begins to accelerate. Experts said that, based on last financial year’s expenditure pattern, the dividend was largely spent by the end of June.

That said, the previous year being an election year likely skewed the timing and scale of government spending. As a result, the liquidity impact of the dividend is expected to play out more gradually this year—likely from late June through to the end of August, they said. "It does push out the need for OMO purchases towards H2FY26. We estimate incremental OMO purchases of Rs 1.6 trillion in the remainder of FY26. This will keep system liquidity surplus at 1 per cent of NDTL by March 2026. The estimate incorporates currency leakage of Rs 2.7 trillion in FY26 and neutral infusion via FX intervention. There has been a pick-up in currency leakage from the end of FY25, which is persisting into FY26," said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist, IDFC FIRST Bank. "Another key source of liquidity drain is redemption of g-secs held by the RBI. Around Rs 1.1 trillion are estimated to mature in FY26," she added.

Currently, system liquidity is averaging around Rs 1.6 trillion, or 0.7 per cent of NDTL (Net Demand and Time Liabilities), in May 2025. This could rise to approximately Rs 5 trillion, or 2 per cent of NDTL, by the end of August. The RBI Governor has previously indicated that a liquidity surplus of around 1 per cent of NDTL is considered adequate for effective monetary transmission. “We might see some more OMO auctions, as it is the feasible tool right now for durable liquidity infusion and the RBI would like to ensure the rate cut transmission,” said the treasury head at a private bank.