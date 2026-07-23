Sebi eases security transmission rules, fast-track for low-value claims

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday revised the security transmission framework by introducing a new fast-track mechanism for low-value claims and standardising documentation requirements to make the process efficient and investor-friendly.

The framework introduces Quick Transmission Processing (QTP) and revises the monetary thresholds under the simplified documentation route.

Under the new norms, the markets watchdog said QTP will apply to claims involving securities worth up to Rs 10,000 held in physical mode and Rs 30,000 for demat holdings.

It also revised the threshold for transmission through simplified documentation to Rs 10 lakh for physical securities and Rs 30 lakh for demat holdings.

In a circular issued on Thursday, Sebi said it has also standardised the documentation and procedures for transmission by removing the mandatory requirement of probate of a will in line with recent amendments to succession laws. It has replaced separate affidavits and no-objection certificates (NOCs) with a combined affidavit-cum-NOC and allowed QR code-enabled death certificates as valid documents for verification. For death certificates issued in foreign jurisdictions, the regulator has permitted additional modes of verification, including certification by overseas branches of Indian banks and foreign banks having correspondent banking relationships with Indian banks. The circular also mandates listed companies, registrars and transfer agents (RTAs), depositories, depository participants and asset management companies to use standardised forms for transmission requests.