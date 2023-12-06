Home / Finance / News / 'Sebi, RBI share concern about some credit funds masking bad loans'

'Sebi, RBI share concern about some credit funds masking bad loans'

Private credit funds fall under the broad category of AIFs for the purpose of regulations in India

Reuters Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) share concerns over instances of alternate investment funds (AIFs) being used to mask bad loans in the financial system, a top official said on Wednesday.

Sebi has seen "dozens of cases" of "egregious regulatory violations" by AIFs, such as to avoid recognition of non-performing assets, Ananth Narayan, a whole-time Sebi member, said at an event in Mumbai.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"(We) have shared our concern with the RBI, which agrees with our assessment," Narayan said.

Private credit funds fall under the broad category of AIFs for the purpose of regulations in India.

Sebi is investigating cases involving Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 ($1.8 billion to $2.4 billion) where AIFs have been misused to circumvent rules, Reuters reported in October.

The market regulator intends to enforce a code of conduct to prevent this, said Narayan.

Sebi has asked that all liabilities and assets of these funds be held in dematerialised form, which will allow for greater transparency, he said.

 

(Reporting by Jayshree P. Upadhyay; writing by Ira Dugal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Also Read

Deal to make MNCs to pay 15% tax marred by loopholes: EU backed watchdog

We bet on private capex to grow corporate credit, says SBI chairman

Countries agree to extend digital services tax freeze through 2024: OECD

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's Goyal

Moody's issues negative outlook for banks with tightening monetary policies

PNB Housing reaches loan book size of Rs 1,000 crore for affordable homes

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending: What is it, and who regulates it in India?

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 83.35 against US dollar in early trade

Murky use of private credit funds may invite harsh regulatory scrutiny

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIRBIAIFCredit fundsBad loans

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story