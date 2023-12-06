Home / Finance / News / Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 83.35 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 83.35 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later this week

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 83.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid a bullish trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

Forex traders said investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later this week.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened 2 paise higher at 83.35 against the dollar as domestic benchmark indices touched new lifetime peaks.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 83.37 against the dollar.

"The RBI's policy, commencing on Tuesday with a decision due on Friday, will be closely monitored," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

The Reserve Bank is likely to maintain the status quo on the short-term interest rate in its monetary policy review.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to begin its three-day deliberations on December 6. Das would unveil the decision of the six-member MPC on December 8.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent lower at 103.93.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.12 per cent to USD 77.29 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 269.23 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 69,565.25 points. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 79.50 points or 0.38 per cent to 20,934.60 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 5,223.51 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Rupee rises 10 paise to 83.13 against US dollar, recovers from all-time low

Rupee appreciates 32 paise to 83.01 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 33 paise to 81.77 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 16 paise to 82.25 against US dollar as it weakens

Rupee recovers from its all-time low to 83.02 against US dollar on Friday

Murky use of private credit funds may invite harsh regulatory scrutiny

Vested expands alternative assets portfolio, adds P2P lending, bonds

No of MFI loans extended by lenders dips in Q2, average ticket sizes grow

'Microfinance loan portfolio stands at Rs 3.76 trn at end of Q2FY24'

FinMin gave Rs 10,000 crore advance for MGNREGS from contingency fund: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS Dollar

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story