Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Sebi eases rules for AMCs' scheme documents, cuts upload time to 8 days

Sebi eases rules for AMCs' scheme documents, cuts upload time to 8 days

Earlier, AMCs had to upload draft Scheme Information Documents (SIDs) on Sebi's website for 21 working days to receive public comments

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition
AMCs can file final offer documents (SID and KIM) after this period. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday simplified the framework for asset management companies (AMCs) by reducing the requirement to upload draft SIDs to 8 working days from 21 days earlier.

This is aimed at streamlining the process, reducing timelines, and enhancing investor protection while simplifying compliance for AMCs.

Earlier, AMCs had to upload draft Scheme Information Documents (SIDs) on Sebi's website for 21 working days to receive public comments.

Over time, the regulator has standardised and updated the format and content of SIDs to improve investor communication.

In its circular, Sebi said the requirement to upload draft SIDs on the regulator's website has been reduced to 8 working days.

AMCs can file final offer documents (SID and KIM) after this period.

These changes are effective immediately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $1.9 bn to almost 6 month low

SC removes 30% interest cap per annum on late credit card bill payments

Indian companies make a beeline to raise funds from debt capital market

RBI imposes fine on Manappuram Finance, IndusInd Bank over non-compliance

Shriram Finance consolidate green finance biz under Shriram Green Finance

Topics :SEBIasset management companiesMarket news

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story