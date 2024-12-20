SC removes 30% interest cap per annum on late credit card bill payments

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) that capped credit card interest rates at 30 per cent per annum on late credit card bill payments , providing relief to banks and bringing an end to the 15-year-old case.

A bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing petitions by banks such as Standard Chartered Bank , Citibank, and Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC). The banks questioned whether the NCDRC had jurisdiction to fix a maximum ceiling on interest rates charged by banks from credit card holders for failing to make payments on the due date.

In 2008, the NCDRC ruled that charging credit card holders interest rates in excess of 30 per cent per annum for failing to make full payments on time or paying only the minimum amount due constituted an unfair trade practice.

However, banks argued that the interest rate policy is a statutory field reserved for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to regulate, which it is already doing. They told the court that the NCDRC, while fixing the maximum interest rate, failed to consider that interest is charged only on defaulting customers, while compliant customers receive interest-free unsecured credit for approximately 45 days, along with the various costs associated with the credit card business.

Meanwhile, the RBI stated that while it has directed banks not to charge excessive rates of interest, it does not directly regulate the rates charged by banks. Instead, the matter is left to the discretion of the banks’ Boards of Directors under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The NCDRC, in its order, stated: “If the RBI is considered to be one of the watchdogs of finance and economy of the nation and the prevailing credit conditions are such as should invite its policy intervention, then, in our view, there is no justifiable ground for not controlling the banks which exploit the borrowers by charging exorbitant rates of interest varying from 36 per cent to 49 per cent per annum, in case of default by the credit card holders to pay amounts before the due date.”

The commission noted that while the RBI had issued various circulars instructing banks not to charge usurious interest rates, it failed to define what constitutes a usurious rate of interest. It also compared interest rates in other countries, noting that Australia’s credit card interest rates vary from 18 to 24 per cent, Hong Kong SAR’s range from 24 to 32 per cent, and in emerging markets such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Mexico, rates range from 36 to 50 per cent. The commission argued against adopting the highest rates seen in smaller economies.

Several multinational banks, including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, American Express, and Citibank, challenged the judgment before the Supreme Court. The detailed judgment is yet to be released.

Experts suggest that with the removal of the 30 per cent cap, banks and financial institutions may now have more flexibility in setting interest rates on late credit card payments. “This could lead to higher charges for consumers who miss payment deadlines, but it also allows issuers to adjust rates based on market conditions and individual risk assessments. Banks now have the flexibility to charge late payment interest rates higher than 30 per cent. This can significantly boost their revenue from credit card operations, especially from high-risk customers. Banks can set interest rates that align with individual credit risks. Customers with poor payment histories may be charged higher rates, helping banks offset the risks associated with defaults. Banks can structure their credit card offerings more competitively without being bound by an arbitrary cap,” said Gauhar Mirza, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Sanjay Gupta, managing partner, dispute resolution, SNG & Partners, who represented the banks before the Supreme Court, said: “It is a welcome judgment passed by the Supreme Court today and is a big relief for the credit card industry operating in the country.”