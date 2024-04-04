Home / Finance / News / SFBs securitise loans worth Rs 9,300 crore to generate liquidity

SFBs securitise loans worth Rs 9,300 crore to generate liquidity

The securitisation volumes in Q4 FY24 witnessed healthy growth of 26 per cent over the preceding quarter, rising to Rs 48,000 crore

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With intense competition for resources, Small Finance Banks (SFBs) sold loans worth Rs 9,300 crore through securitisation in FY24, up from about Rs 6,400 crore in FY23, to generate liquidity for business operations, according to ICRA data.

Abhishek Dafria, Group Head of Structured Finance Ratings at ICRA, said there was a sharp increase in securitisation by small finance banks and by a few private sector banks to support their portfolio growth, given the recent challenges in deposit growth rates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The share of SFB-originated loans had crossed 10 per cent of the overall market volumes for the first time in Q3FY2024. Given the high credit growth and comparatively higher cost of deposits, they will continue to rely on securitisation as a source of fund-raising, the rating agency added.

According to ICRA’s estimates, the overall securitisation volumes originated mainly by financial institutions, stood at Rs 1.88 trillion in FY24. This was a four per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth despite the exit of the previous year’s largest originator, mortgage lender HDFC, following the entity’s merger with a bank.

The securitisation volumes in Q4 FY24 witnessed healthy growth of 26 per cent over the preceding quarter, rising to Rs 48,000 crore. Nonetheless, the volumes were much lower compared to Q4 FY23, when securitisation had touched Rs 63,000 crore, it said.

The growth of the securitisation market reflects the high retail credit demand catered by finance companies and housing finance companies (HFCs), increased reliance on securitisation by the originators as a funding tool, and a growing investor base.

Also Read

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

PNB MetLife announces launch of PMLI small cap fund in ULIP segment

Medium & small NBFCs may require debt funding worth Rs 2.2 trn: ICRA

AU Small Finance Bank rules out further hike in interest rates on deposits

Auto components sector growth may ease to 5-7% in FY25, says ICRA

First FY25 RBI MPC meeting: When, where to watch RBI governor's speech

RBI, NPCI officials discuss remittance cost analysis with WTO members

Recent volatility won't affect rupee's exchange rate, say bankers

Rupee to rise modestly against dollar in next three months, shows poll

RBI MPC: India's early rate-cut hopes dim as inflation threat lingers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Small Finance BanksICRAfinance sector

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story