Shirish Chandra Murmu appointed RBI deputy governor, effective Oct 9

The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, effective October 9, for a three-year term, reported Reuters.

Murmu, currently an executive director at the RBI, will succeed Rajeshwar Rao, whose tenure ends on October 8. Rao has been overseeing banking regulation and other portfolios.

The RBI has four deputy governors, responsible for areas including monetary policy, banking supervision, financial markets regulation and related functions.