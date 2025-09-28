Home / Finance / News / DFS, SC's MCPC hold 40-hour mediation training for DRT, PSU executives

DFS, SC's MCPC hold 40-hour mediation training for DRT, PSU executives

DFS and Supreme Court's MCPC conducted a 40-hour mediation training for DRT presiding officers and PSU bank executives to enhance dispute resolution through consensus

The training was held from 24 to 28 September 2025 at the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, on Sunday, in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India, conducted a 40-hour mediation training programme for presiding officers of Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and senior executives of public sector banks.
 
The training was held from 24 to 28 September 2025 at the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India. The initiative aimed to strengthen dispute resolution mechanisms, with mediation recognised globally as an effective tool to resolve conflicts through mutual consensus, according to a press statement.
 
The statement noted that participants were introduced to a wide range of subjects, including the concept of mediation, differences between judicial processes and alternate dispute resolution (ADR) methods, stages of mediation, communication techniques, and negotiation and bargaining strategies.
 
The sessions also highlighted the roles of referral judges, lawyers and disputing parties in mediation. Special emphasis was laid on cases under the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy (RDB) Act, 1993, and the SARFAESI Act, 2002, which are regularly adjudicated by DRT presiding officers.

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

