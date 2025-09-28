DFS, SC's MCPC hold 40-hour mediation training for DRT, PSU executives

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, on Sunday, in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India, conducted a 40-hour mediation training programme for presiding officers of Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and senior executives of public sector banks.

The training was held from 24 to 28 September 2025 at the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India. The initiative aimed to strengthen dispute resolution mechanisms, with mediation recognised globally as an effective tool to resolve conflicts through mutual consensus, according to a press statement.

The statement noted that participants were introduced to a wide range of subjects, including the concept of mediation, differences between judicial processes and alternate dispute resolution (ADR) methods, stages of mediation, communication techniques, and negotiation and bargaining strategies.