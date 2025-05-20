Home / Finance / News / CCI must ensure swift, fair merger approvals: Sitharaman to regulators

CCI must ensure swift, fair merger approvals: Sitharaman to regulators

FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges regulators to clear low-risk mergers swiftly while preserving competition norms to support India's growth, resilience and innovation goals

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Regulatory frameworks, while maintaining rigorous oversight, must also facilitate swift and seamless approvals for combinations (or mergers) that pose no harm to competition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
 
Speaking at the 16th Annual Day of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Sitharaman said, “Delays in regulatory clearances can lead to uncertainty, disrupt commercial timelines, and potentially erode the intended value of transactions.”
 
The CCI allows automated approval for combinations that are deemed to have no appreciable adverse effect on competition in order to reduce transaction costs and timelines for benign mergers and acquisitions under its green channel mechanism.
 
“Regulators must be guided by the principle of ‘minimum necessary, maximum feasible’ in order to balance regulatory vigilance with a pro-growth mindset,” Sitharaman said. 
 
The Finance Minister said that the ability of the antitrust watchdog to strike a balance between regulatory vigilance and a pro-growth mindset will be integral to building a resilient, equitable and innovation-driven economic framework in India.

“In an export-challenged, environment-challenged, energy-challenged, and emissions-challenged world, the increased reliance on domestic growth levers requires ensuring the right balance of regulation and freedom,” the FM added.
 
She said that as India integrates further with global value chains and digital ecosystems, maintaining open and contestable markets will be crucial to its competitiveness.
 
The CCI has so far cleared 1,265 of 1,284 proposals for mergers and acquisitions and disposed of 1,200 of 3,000 antitrust cases.
 
Sitharaman said that India’s ongoing structural reforms such as asset monetisation, disinvestment and digital public infrastructure are geared towards unlocking market potential and deepening competition.
 
First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

