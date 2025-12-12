Stablecoins can undermine trust in currency and financial system: RBI DG

For India, the approach to stablecoins must be guided by caution and an appreciation of domestic imperatives, as stablecoins can undermine trust in the currency and financial system, said T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday.

Speaking at the Mint Annual BFSI Conclave 2025, Sankar highlighted that stablecoins do not serve any purpose that cannot be served by fiat money. “We have seen that stablecoins lack the basic attributes of money; their advantages are neither unique nor unambiguous, and their risks are all too real,” Sankar said.

He said India already benefits from a payments landscape that is highly efficient, reliable and robust. With UPI, RTGS and NEFT offering fast, low-cost and secure payment capabilities to millions of users, there is little justification for integrating stablecoins into the financial system — even before considering the broader risks they pose.

According to Sankar, India’s policy on stablecoins must be driven by domestic priorities. “Despite India having good macroeconomic conditions and sound policies, domestic factors and compulsions must be considered when evaluating policy options for stablecoins. The choices made today will impact the future of our monetary system and financial sector integrity,” Sankar cautioned. He outlined that India’s strategy should be anchored around four principles: preserving trust in the national currency, monetary and payment systems; safeguarding monetary sovereignty and macro-financial stability; encouraging responsible innovation through central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and interoperable payment systems; and ensuring that innovation strengthens — rather than bypasses — the regulated financial system.

Having said that, he emphasised that India must acknowledge the promise of innovation that technologies such as blockchain and tokenisation bring, and that a central pillar of this strategy is the adoption and cross-border readiness of CBDCs. CBDCs are digital tokens like stablecoins, yet they are inherently superior since they satisfy all the attributes that money should have — fiat, singular, trusted and representing value — and do not pose many of the risks associated with stablecoins. CBDCs can perform all the functions stablecoins claim to offer, such as programmability, atomic settlement and lower cross-border frictions, while being fully anchored within the existing financial system, Sankar said, adding that encouraging CBDC use domestically is essential and can be done by making CBDCs functionally similar to physical cash, especially with respect to tiered anonymity.

According to RBI data, the volume of retail CBDC transactions has crossed 120 million, while the total value has exceeded Rs 28,000 crore so far. The RBI’s first retail e-rupee pilot, its version of a CBDC, began on December 1, 2022. Recently, the central bank launched a retail sandbox for CBDCs, allowing fintech firms to build and test solutions as part of the ongoing pilot. Sankar highlighted that the cross-border aspect of CBDCs is even more critical. Much of the appeal of stablecoins lies in their promise of cheaper, faster international transfers. But the same efficiency can be achieved through bilateral or multilateral CBDC corridors, he said, adding that this is an area where India can play a shaping role by helping build the case for interoperable CBDC arrangements among emerging markets and beyond.