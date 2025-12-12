Home / Finance / News / PLI cumulative incentive disbursement reached ₹23,946 crore: Jitin Prasada

PLI cumulative incentive disbursement reached ₹23,946 crore: Jitin Prasada

Government data shows PLI schemes for 12 sectors drove over ₹18.7 lakh crore in incremental production/sales as of September 2025

PLI scheme
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Incentives worth Rs 23,946 crore have been disbursed to select beneficiaries under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) as of September 30, Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
 
The eligible beneficiaries received the incentives under the PLI scheme for 12 sectors — namely electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, bulk drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food processing, white goods, drones and drone components, speciality steel, textiles and automobiles and auto components.
 
Currently, the PLI scheme was launched in FY21. It covers 14 sectors to make India a manufacturing powerhouse, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 trillion. The government started disbursements from FY23, based on the rules.
 
As of September, PLI schemes across approved sectors have resulted in realised investments and measurable increases in production/sales and employment. Actual investment of Rs 2 lakh crore has been realised till September 2025 across 14 sectors, which has resulted in incremental production/sales of over Rs 18.7 lakh crore and employment generation of over 12.6 lakh (direct and indirect).
 
“(The scheme) It has also resulted in significant reduction in the gap between the domestic manufacturing capacity and demand of critical drugs. Under the PLI Scheme for medical devices, 21 projects have started manufacturing of 54 unique medical devices, which include high-end devices such as Linear Accelerator (LINAC), MRI, CT-Scan, Heart Valve, Stent, Dialyzer Machine, C-Arm, Cath Lab, Mammograph, MRI Coils, etc,” Prasada said.
 
He also said that India has reduced reliance on imports by manufacturing key bulk drugs like Penicillin G. Domestic production of mobile phones increased from Rs 18,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in 2024-25. Import substitution of 60 per cent has been achieved in the telecom sector.
 
“The PLI programme is subject to ongoing sectoral monitoring and periodic reviews conducted by the implementing Ministries/Departments and consolidated at the Departmental/Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) level. Some sectors (pharmaceuticals, large-scale electronics, medical devices, select textiles segments) have demonstrated clear gains in domestic value-addition and export competitiveness, while other sectors are at different stages of implementation and scaling up,” Prasada said.

Topics :Finance NewsPLI schemejob market

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

