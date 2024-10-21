Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / State Bank of India to raise Rs 5,000 cr through AT-I bonds this week

State Bank of India to raise Rs 5,000 cr through AT-I bonds this week

The issue size is Rs 2,000 crore, with a green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore

SBI, State Bank Of India
(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to raise Rs 5,000 crore this week in the domestic debt capital through non-convertible, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured Basel III compliant additional tier I (AT-I) bonds, sources said.

The issue size is Rs 2,000 crore, with a green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore. The bonds have been rated AA+ by domestic rating agency CRISIL and CARE. These AT-I bonds will have a call option on October 24, 2034 -- ten years after its issuance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


SBI is raising this quantum to replace the existing bonds.  

AT-1 bonds are perpetual bonds which have certain equity-like characteristics and features. These instruments are used by banks to augment their core equity capital.

In September, SBI had raised Rs 7,500 crore in tier-II bonds. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

SBI to outsource running of 40% of onsite ATMs, marking largest such order

SBI gave unsecured loans to firms and is now floundering: JKC tells SC

SBI short-term loan interest rates reduced as MCLR changed by 25 bps

SBI plans to enhance limit under instant loan scheme for MSME sector

Premium

SBI-led panel against 18% GST on co-lending; submits report to FinMin

Topics :sbiBondsDebtBanking sector

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story