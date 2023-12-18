States to boost fiscal health in FY24 with high revenue, capex: RBI report

States are expected to improve their fiscal health with revenue deficits falling and capital expenditure increasing in 2023-24, shows the RBI’s latest State Finances Report.



The proportion of states’ revenue in gross state domestic prod­uct (GSDP) is projected to reach 8.2 per cent in FY24, the highest sin­ce 2018-19 (chart 1).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Their capacity to generate tax revenue is expected to increase to nearly half of their revenue receipts in FY24, mainly due to better state goods and services tax (GST) collections. Central tran­sfers, which have declined consistently in the last six years, are likely to be at their lowest ratio of 42.5 per cent (chart 2).