Home / Finance / News / States to boost fiscal health in FY24 with high revenue, capex: RBI report

States to boost fiscal health in FY24 with high revenue, capex: RBI report

The proportion of states' revenue in gross state domestic prod­uct (GSDP) is projected to reach 8.2 per cent in FY24, the highest sin­ce 2018-19

Premium
Samreen Wani

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

States are expected to improve their fiscal health with revenue deficits falling and capital expenditure increasing in 2023-24, shows the RBI’s latest State Finances Report.
 
The proportion of states’ revenue in gross state domestic prod­uct (GSDP) is projected to reach 8.2 per cent in FY24, the highest sin­ce 2018-19 (chart 1).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Their capacity to generate tax revenue is expected to increase to nearly half of their revenue receipts in FY24, mainly due to better state goods and services tax (GST) collections. Central tran­sfers, which have declined consistently in the last six years, are likely to be at their lowest ratio of 42.5 per cent (chart 2).


 
Revenue expenditures, which form over 80 per cent of total spending, are expected to stay elevated. Committed expenditures, which declined in 2022-23, are projected to remain at 4.5 per cent (as a percentage of GSDP) in FY24, too.
 
Although interest payments and liabilities account for less than a fifth (18 per cent) of the total expenditure, the report says the return to the old pension scheme in a few states could put a “huge burden” on their finances and limit their “capacity to undertake growth-enhancing capital expenditures” (chart 3).



 
Overall, the internal debt (as a proportion of GSDP) is expected to remain high at 27.6 per cent – exceeding 35 per cent for some states. For such states, an increase in subsidies and non-merit goods and services will “render their fiscal situation precarious,” the report says.
 
While the states’ combined subsidy bill is expected to exceed Rs 4 trillion in FY24, the ratio of subsidies to the states’ own tax revenue is expected to decline to 19.8 per cent in FY24 over FY23 Revised Estimates, assuming tax collections rise by 18 per cent. This, however, remains higher than the pre-pandemic ratio of 17.4 per cent (chart 4).


 
Social sector expenditure is also expected to shoot up to over 45 per cent of the state expenditure (chart 5).



It is likely to be higher for states such as Manipur, Bihar and Odisha, where per capita incomes are lower than the average for India (chart 6).



Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Ports shipping lines may charge more for fighting climate change

BS Tamil Nadu Round Table to discuss future of manufacturing, GCC on Monday

Rising cost of funds may squeeze bank NIMs by 30 bps more: CARE Ratings

Lawmakers to hold discussions with select banks, insurance cos next year

Number of GST return filers up 65% to 11.3 mn in 5 years: Finance ministry

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fiscal PolicyStates budgetState revenuesCapex

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:15 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story