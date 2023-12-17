Home / Finance / News / Lawmakers to hold discussions with select banks, insurance cos next year

Lawmakers to hold discussions with select banks, insurance cos next year

Indian government, in 2019, announced the merger of 10 state-owned banks into four lenders

It did not specify reasons for the talks.
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A committee of Indian lawmakers will hold discussions with four government-owned banks early next year under banking laws which among other things govern mergers and acquisitions, according to a government document.

The meeting will also include "informal discussions" with India's central bank over the law governing its functioning and regulatory supervision, besides separate deliberations with five insurance companies over the country's insurance laws, said the document.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Informal discussions will be held with representatives of UCO Bank and Union Bank of India on January 2, 2024 and between Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India on January 6, 2024 in western cities of Mumbai and Goa, said the document issued on Nov. 16.

It did not specify reasons for the talks.

A meeting with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Life Insurance Corporation, SBI Life Insurance, National Insurance Co, Oriental Insurance and the New India Assurance Co is also proposed on Jan. 2.

Two Indian finance ministry sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that no proposal to merge the public sector banks is being considered by the government and that the discussions were part of 'routine exercise.' An email sent to the country's federal finance ministry remained unanswered.

Indian government, in 2019, announced the merger of 10 state-owned banks into four lenders.

Government owned banks still account for over 60% of India's banking system by assets and deposits.

Also Read

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

ASI may seek more time from court on Gynavapi survey report, say lawyers

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

Reliance bags contract for Meghalaya universal health insurance scheme

Number of GST return filers up 65% to 11.3 mn in 5 years: Finance ministry

India's foreign reserves jump to a five-month high of $607 billion

Dry powder decoded: What it means to investors and the financial ecosystem

Banking scion Vishal Kampani eyes hiring push to meet dealmaking boom

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy raises Rs 1,500 crore through QIIs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian BanksBanksInsurance companieslawmakers

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story