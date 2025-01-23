Stress continues to build up in fintech lending with PAR on the rise

The portfolio-at-risk (PAR) in the 31-91 days-past-due period rose to 1.8 per cent at end of September 2024 from 1.5 per cent a year ago. The same in the 360-days plus period rose from 3.2 per cent to 3.3 per cent indicating long-term delinquencies, says the CRIF-Digital Lenders Association of India Fintech Barometer.

The portfolio outstanding grew Rs 13.7 trillion at the end of September 2024, up 13.8 per cent year-on-year while the number of active loans in this period slowed down to 113.98 million, a decline of 4.7 percent.