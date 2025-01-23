Stress continues to build up in fintech lending with PAR on the rise

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Reserve Bank of India's December 2024 Financial Stability Report states that household debt is on a rising trend

The volume of loan disbursals by FACE member companies rose 21.3 per cent to 56.4 million loans in the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), up from 46.5 million in H1FY24, data shows. Disbursals were also higher by 9.5 per cent, rising from 51.5 million in H
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
The portfolio-at-risk (PAR) in the 31-91 days-past-due period rose to 1.8 per cent at end of September 2024 from 1.5 per cent a year ago. The same in the 360-days plus period rose from 3.2 per cent to 3.3 per cent indicating long-term delinquencies, says the CRIF-Digital Lenders Association of India Fintech Barometer.
 
The portfolio outstanding grew Rs 13.7 trillion at the end of September 2024, up 13.8 per cent year-on-year while the number of active loans in this period slowed down to 113.98 million, a decline of 4.7 percent. 
The Reserve Bank of India’s December 2024 Financial Stability Report has said that household debt is on a rising trend with super-prime borrowers doing so to create assets while the subprime borrowers are borrowing for consumption purposes. When viewed in conjunction with the previous regulatory actions, the data indicates the need to adopt a sustainable approach to portfolio growth in the unsecured lending space. 
 
First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

