Home / Finance / News / Sumitomo Mitsui to invest ₹16,000 crore more in Yes Bank after RBI nod

Sumitomo Mitsui to invest ₹16,000 crore more in Yes Bank after RBI nod

Sumitomo Mitsui's fresh ₹16,000 crore plan follows its earlier ₹13,500 crore deal for 20% in Yes Bank, with RBI nod for up to 24.99% ownership

Yes Bank
SMBC to inject ₹16,000 cr ($1.83 bn) into Yes Bank via bonds and equity, after earlier ₹13,500 cr deal, with RBI nod for up to 24.99% stake.
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese financial giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) is set to inject an additional ₹16,000 crore ($1.83 billion) into Yes Bank through a mix of equity and debt, according to a report by The Economic Times. The infusion is expected to strengthen the bank’s balance sheet and could mark the beginning of a more significant ownership shift.
 
This follows SMBC’s earlier commitment of ₹13,500 crore for a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank, largely acquired from existing shareholders led by the State Bank of India (SBI).
 

SMBC exploring full control via subsidiary

SMBC, one of Japan’s top three lenders with operations in 39 countries, is also in the process of setting up a wholly owned subsidiary in India. This entity is expected to be used for acquiring a majority stake in Yes Bank, according to sources cited in the report.
 

Breakdown of the ₹16,000 crore funding plan

The proposed funding will be structured as follows:
  1. ₹8,500 crore via yen-denominated bonds, priced below 2 per cent
  2. ₹7,500 crore as equity, likely through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs)
The capital infusion is aimed at boosting Yes Bank’s capital adequacy and improving asset quality metrics, enabling further lending growth.
 

Shareholder approval and RBI green light

Yes Bank’s shareholders approved the fundraising plan last week. Soon after, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted SMBC permission to increase its stake in the bank to up to 24.99 per cent.
 
Of this, SMBC will initially purchase a 20 per cent stake from domestic banks. The route to the remaining 4.99 per cent is still being finalised, with options including:
  • Negotiations with private equity investors Advent International and Carlyle Group
  • Subscribing to fresh equity issued by the bank 
Advent and Carlyle currently hold 9.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent in Yes Bank through Verventa Holdings and CA Basque Investments, respectively.
 

Capital infusion to improve Yes Bank’s NIM

The fresh capital is expected to improve Yes Bank’s net interest margin (NIM), which stood at 2.5 per cent in June 2025—among the lowest in the sector. A stronger balance sheet could help reposition the bank for more competitive lending in coming quarters.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

AHPI to take call on ending freeze on Bajaj Allianz cashless services

Govt to meet banks, fintechs on Aug 29 to discuss Online Gaming Act rollout

Indian banks' net interest margins likely to improve in H2 FY26: S&P

Bond yields fall after four sessions of gains ahead of weekly auction

More than 560 mn Jan Dhan accounts opened in last 11 years: Sitharaman

Topics :Mitsui SumitomoYES BankBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story