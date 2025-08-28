Home / Finance / News / Indian banks' net interest margins likely to improve in H2 FY26: S&P

On the asset quality front, some banks reported marginal deterioration and increased provisioning.
Manojit Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Net interest margins (NIMs) of banks are expected to improve from the second half of the current financial year ending March 2026, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The recovery comes after a sharp reduction in NIMs following the Reserve Bank of India’s 100 basis points cut in the policy rate.
 
State-run Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank, as well as private peers HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, reported a fall in net income during the quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
 
“Four of the top six Indian banks reported a decline in net income in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, partly due to a 100 basis point reduction in benchmark interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India. State Bank of India reported net profit of ₹212.01 billion for the April-June quarter, up 9.7 per cent year-on-year. Private sector lender ICICI Bank logged a 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹135.58 billion,” S&P Global Market Intelligence noted.
 
SBI, the country’s largest lender, maintained its NIM guidance of about 3 per cent for FY26 after reporting NIM of 2.77 per cent in Q1, compared with 2.99 per cent a year ago. HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, saw its margin slip to 3.49 per cent from 4.06 per cent. Punjab National Bank reported NIM of 2.43 per cent compared to 2.76 per cent.
 
On the asset quality front, some banks reported marginal deterioration and increased provisioning, the report added. However, S&P Global emphasised that the asset quality of Indian banks would remain healthy, reflecting structural improvements and strong economic prospects.
 
Earlier this month, S&P Global Ratings upgraded ratings of 10 Indian banks and said it expects India’s sound economic fundamentals to drive growth over the next two to three years. The agency noted that Indian banks are expected to maintain adequate asset quality, good profitability, and stronger capitalisation over the next 12–24 months, despite some stress pockets.
 

Topics :S&P Indian banksIndian banking sectorBanking sector

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

