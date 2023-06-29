Home / Finance / News / Sundaram Alternates launches Rs 1,500 cr realty private credit fund

Sundaram Alternates launches Rs 1,500 cr realty private credit fund

The new fund seeks to raise Rs 750 crore with a green shoe option worth Rs 750 crore, taking the aggregated target size to Rs 1,500 crore

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sundaram Alternates, an arm of Chennai-based Sundaram Group, on Thursday launched its fourth high-yield credit fund with a corpus of Rs 1,500 crore.

The new fund seeks to raise Rs 750 crore with a green shoe option worth Rs 750 crore, taking the aggregated target size to Rs 1,500 crore. The fund will focus on sub-Rs 100 crore deals, which offers fund diversification as well as attractive risk-rewards, Vikaas M Sachdeva, managing director of Sundaram Alternates, said.

The fund will target gross deal returns ranging between 18 per cent and 22 per cent on a senior secured basis, Karthik Athreya, a director and head of strategy at the company, said.

Sundaram Alternates has so far deployed over Rs 2,000 crore over the past seven years.

The Sundaram Alternative opportunities high yield secured real estate fund - IV is designed to provide investors access to a diversified portfolio of secured realty investments, with a focus on self-liquidating residential projects across key Southern micro-markets, in addition to last-mile financing, project acquisitions, and select rescue financing, among others offering good returns.

Its earlier three real estate credit funds have delivered consistent returns to investors over the past five years, the company said in a statement without quantifying the returns.

The fund aims to create a largely growth-oriented portfolio and build key developer relationships within the real estate categories of mid-market residential, hybrid, and commercial projects that offer attractive down-side protected returns, the statement said.

Around 75 per cent of the fund allocation will be directed towards projects with visible cash flows to ensure downside protection and regular income streams to investors and the remaining will be tactical/opportunistic investments that provide higher returns to boost portfolio performance, Athreya said, adding, the hallmarks of their real estate credit policy have been priority cash flows, amortising investments and our differentiated multi-layered security structures that incentivise timely repayments.

Sundaram Alternate Assets, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Sundaram Assets Management Company, caters to the investment needs of high net-worth individuals with offerings across portfolio management services and alternative investment funds.

Also Read

Sundaram Home Finance to double number of branches giving small biz loans

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Delphi-TVS Technologies JV to take up capex worth 450 cr at Chennai plant

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

Singapore's Instarem sees huge inflow of diaspora remittances into India

Private equity investments in real estate sector down by 20% YoY in H23

Culture Ministry, Canara Bank sign MoU for financial assistance to artists

Deposit claims worth Rs 752 cr settled in FY23: Financial Stability Report

Pace of retail loan growth double of total advances, says RBI report

Topics :Real Estate Credit fundsFundraising

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story