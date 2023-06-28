Home / Finance / News / Deposit claims worth Rs 752 cr settled in FY23: Financial Stability Report

Deposit claims worth Rs 752 cr settled in FY23: Financial Stability Report

In absolute terms, the insured deposits amounted to Rs 83.89 trillion as of March 31, 2023

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) settled claims of Rs 751.8 crore during FY23.
In FY22, the corporation had settled aggregate claims of Rs 8,516.6 crore under different channels. Of this, the largest, of Rs 3,791.6 crore, was to Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB) for paying the depositors of the erstwhile Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

The urban cooperative bank had merged with UFSB with effect from January 25, 2022.
According to the Financial Stability Report, released on Wednesday, with the present deposit insurance limit of Rs 5 lakh, 98.1 per cent of the deposit accounts (estimated three billion) and 46.3 per cent of the assessable deposits (Rs 181.14 trillion) were insured.

In absolute terms, the insured deposits amounted to Rs 83.89 trillion as of March 31, 2023.
The deposit insurance premium received by DICGC grew 9.7 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 21,381 crore during 2022-23. Of this, the share of the commercial banks was 94 per cent. The Deposit Insurance Fund with DICGC rose 15.5 per cent year-on-year during 2022-23 to reach Rs 1.70 trillion on March 31, 2023. 

The fund is built primarily from the premiums paid by banks, recoveries from settled claims and investment incomes, and net of income tax.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

Extraterritorial reach of regulators weakens domestic stability: RBI

Union Budget 2023: Growth-oriented with tax stability and rationalisation

Retail loans grow 2x gross advances from FY21-23, says RBI report

GNPAs fall to decadal best of 3.9% in March; set to improve further: RBI

ITC can't be denied under GST even when post-supply discounts received: AAR

Rupee gains 5 paise to 81.97 against US dollar on foreign fund inflows

Rate hikes revealed hidden stresses of banking sector: Chandrasekaran

Topics :deposit schemesInsuranceRBI Financial Stability Report

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story