Home / Finance / News / Sundaram Home Finance eyes Rs 300 crore disbursements in Rajasthan

Sundaram Home Finance eyes Rs 300 crore disbursements in Rajasthan

The Chennai-based company offers home loans, plot loans, home improvement and extension loans and loans against property. It had recently strengthened its presence in Western parts of the country

A new branch was inaugurated in Kota, Rajasthan, and another branch is also planned in Udaipur in the coming months, the company said in a statement on Friday. (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sundaram Home Finance has strengthened its presence in Rajasthan under its plan to expand in select geographies as it eyes disbursements of Rs 300 crore over the next two to three years, a top official has said.

The Chennai-based company offers home loans, plot loans, home improvement and extension loans and loans against property. It had recently strengthened its presence in Western parts of the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A new branch was inaugurated in Kota, Rajasthan, and another branch is also planned in Udaipur in the coming months, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Sundaram Finance has branches in Jaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur in the Rajasthan market and believes that there is potential to register disbursements of around Rs 300 crore in the next two-three years.
 

"Over the last couple of years, we have strengthened our presence in South India expanding into Tier II and III towns. While we continue to penetrate deeper into remote towns in this market, we are exploring opportunities to expand further in select geographies outside the South market," company Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.

In February, the company had forayed into Navi Mumbai.

"The current expansion in Rajasthan combined with our plans to target the Western India market will go towards gradually expanding our footprint outside South India," he said in the statement.

Sundaram Home Finance currently has over 140 branches in the Southern region and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Also Read

Another IIT aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case so far in 2024

JEE aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Kota; sixth incident in 2024

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges 'BJP people' involvement in Udaipur murder case

18-year-old girl dies by suicide in Kota, second case in less than a week

PM Modi calls Congress 'terrorists sympathisers' ahead of Rajasthan polls

Manappuram Finance to raise up to $500 mn via external commercial borrowing

As oil rises, rupee falls 6 paise to 83.58 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 12 paise to 83.49 against US dollar in early trade

RBI mandates offline payment aggregators to verify KYC for merchants

RupeeQ aims Rs 300 cr loan disbursement portfolio on rural expansion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rajasthanLoan disbursals

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story