Tata Group seeks regulatory approval to avoid listing NBFC, says report

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised regulations in October 2021 require that large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) list their shares within three years

In order to adhere to this regulation, Tata Sons must be listed on or before September 2025. Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Indian conglomerate Tata Group has sought a formal waiver from the central bank to avoid listing Tata Sons, its holding company and non-banking finance firm, on stock exchanges, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
In seeking the waiver, Tata Sons told the central bank it has used the proceeds from selling $1.1 billion worth of shares in Tata Consultancy Services last month to pay off loans to foreign and local lenders, the news agency reported.
 

Tata Sons' borrowings stood at $2.43 billion as of March 31, 2023. If it is able to lower its debt to below Rs 100 crore billion rupees, it could cease to be classified as an upper-layer NBFC by the RBI and avoid listing.
 
Tata Group and the RBI did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.
 
Tata Sons must be listed on or before September 2025 to adhere to an RBI regulation that large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) list their shares within three years.

Topics :Tata groupNBFC

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

