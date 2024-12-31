Transforming EPFO: Can it pivot into a user-friendly organisation?

In Februray, K P Sivaraman, who was a retired employee and was suffering from cancer, committed suicide in the Kochi office of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) after his nine-year-old claim for final settlement kept getting rejected because of a mismatch in the identification details in his provident fund records and his official documents.

With nearly 78 million contributing members and an investible corpus of about Rs 25 trillion, EPFO is one of the largest social security organisations in the world. However, it has been struggling to provide efficient customer service. With the launch of the three new employment linked incentive (ELI) schemes in the coming months, the EPFO is slated to have more than 100 million contributing members, making reforms to the social security behemoth critical.

Teething issues Settling claims has often been a fraught process under the EPFO, with account holders often complaining about the time taken to process claims. Official data shows that of the three PF claim categories – final settlement, transfer and withdrawal – the rejection rate for the final settlement has increased sharply over the past five years. Of a total of 7.15 million claims received for final settlement in FY24, almost a third, or 30.3 per cent (2.17 million) were rejected, while 4.76 million were settled, and 228,000 remained as closing balance. This has been sharply higher than the rejection rate seen in pre-pandemic FY19, when it stood at 18.2 per cent.

Deepak Jaiswal, president, National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU) and a member of the EPFO's central board of trustees (CBT) says that the claim rejection has increased the online application system was started. “Earlier, somebody in the EPFO’s helpdesk would correct it. The system has become such that after a few days, claims are returned citing discrepancies. Many of these discrepancies are nowadays on account of just an alphabet in the name of the member not matching, or different details in Aadhaar. All of this creates a lot of problems for the EPF subscribers,” he added. EPFO officials claim the issue will be addressed with the proposed implementation of a centralised pension payment system (CPPS) starting January. CPPS is expected to streamline pension disbursement since it will allow nearly 8 million members to access their pension from any bank or branch nationwide, expediting claim processing and eliminating the need for bank visits for verification.

“The existing infrastructure, which was developed way back in 2009, has attained its end of life cycle. The new IT infrastructure being built will integrate both the front and back ends. The hardware is also being built afresh,” the official added. Coming soon: EPFO 3.0 Earlier this month, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament that the EPFO is working to build a robust platform that will enable users to withdraw their funds without any problems. “We are working to create a redressal system akin to the banking system. By March next year, we will be able to launch EPFO 3.0 through which we will be able to solve almost all the user queries,” he said.

Sheo Prasad Tiwari, national general secretary, Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) and a member of the CBT says that the biggest advantage of the EPFO 3.0 would be its scalability. The new Code on Social Security speaks of providing social security coverage to the unorganized and gig workers as well. “As and when these workers come under the net of EPFO, the system has to be robust and capable of taking that extra load. This new version of EPFO makes sure that the IT infrastructure is capable enough to handle the load. The KYC process will also be simplified and it is estimated that claim rejections may fall by half due to rollout of this new system,” he added.

The retirement fund body is also working towards a facility that will allow members to withdraw funds from their corpus, subject to a certain ceiling, using an ATM card, thus doing away with the very need to file claims. “The ATM card feature for withdrawal of funds from the EPFO corpus is expected to be rolled out after the completion of the IT upgrade. The idea is that for at least small amounts, say up to Rs 10,000, why should any approval be sought by people to withdraw their own money?' the official quoted earlier said. "We are in talks with several banks to have this facility. Though it doesn’t imply that people can walk in and withdraw any amount as the purpose of EPFO is to provide social security during old age or in adverse situations.".

Similarly, the EPFO is also planning to make pension contributions flexible which will allow employees to have the flexibility of contributing more or less than the existing 12 per cent ceiling towards the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). “Prudent investment of the corpus is essential for enhanced returns to the members and it is our endeavour to provide a high interest rate. Last month, CBT approved the redemption policy for ETF investments in CPSE and Bharat 22, along with approving the guidelines for investment in public sector undertaking (PSU) sponsored Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). EPFO 3.0 will have thrust in this direction,” added the senior official.

Compliance challenges Members of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) - the apex decision making body of the EPFO - also point to the lack of compliance by establishments in implementing relevant social security legislation. Harbhajan Sidhu, general secretary, Hind Mazdoor Sabha and a member of the CBT, says that the enforcement machinery of the retirement fund body is not following the provisions of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 (EPF Act) in full earnest. “The Act (also called EPF Act) applies to every establishment with more than 20 or more workers, with some exemptions. Despite the rapid industrialisation and the workforce growing rapidly in the industrial clusters, the growth in the coverage has not been commensurate. For example, the EPFO covers only 40,000 establishments in Delhi NCR, whereas various data sources point to the operation of nearly a million establishments in the region. This deprives thousands of workers from getting any social security benefit,” he added.

Echoing his views, KR Shyam Sundar, adjunct professor, Management Development Institute (MDI) says that contract workers, who constitute almost half of the national workforce, are shortchanged by their employers by not getting them registered. “One is the issue of contract workers and here the trade union members who are in the CBT could have done a better job by pressuring the enforcement machinery of EPFO in getting the contract workers registered. Besides, there is the issue of the capacity of the EPFO itself to deliver services to the projected 100 million members. It's been some time since a functional audit of the organisation was done, which will reveal the capabilities of the organisation itself,” he adds.

R Karumalyan, national secretary, Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) and a member of CBT pointed to the issue of minimum pension and the wage cap set by EPFO more than a decade ago. “In a lot of states today, minimum wages have been fixed at an amount higher than the wage cap of Rs 15,000 set by EPFO. This in effect restricts the coverage and leaves millions of workers outside the ambit of EPFO. Similarly, close to 4 million people receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000, which isn't adequate, given the inflation. It needs to be raised,” he added.