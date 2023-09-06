UP, Gujarat, West Bengal contribute to more than 30% UPI frauds in India

In August, India achieved a historic milestone by recording 10 billion Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions. However, the rise in UPI usage has meant an increasing incidence of frauds. According to an industry estimate, more than 30 per cent of UPI-related fraud cases originate from three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Out of the total reported digital payment frauds, close to 55 per cent of frauds were related to UPI, a Praxis report published in May this year revealed.



However, close to 50 per cent of these frauds consisted of a ticket size less than Rs 10,000. About 48 per cent of frauds had a ticket size between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,00,000, whereas UPI frauds involving amounts over Rs 1,00,000 represented 2 per cent of the overall UPI-related frauds, the report added.

Though there is no authentic number available on the amount of UPI frauds happening in India, an estimate by Bajaj Finserv last year indicates that on average 80,000 UPI scams are happening in a month. Compared to the latest UPI milestone of 10 billion transactions, these numbers are small, but they are increasing.



An industry source highlighted that he has observed a trend where numerous fake applications falsely present themselves as authorised UPI users.

Fraudsters defraud individuals via an array of deceptive methods, which includes phishing attacks, malware, spoofing UPI IDs, remote monitoring of devices, among other techniques. Experts also warn of the usage of artificial intelligence and machine learning by these fraudsters in the near future.



According to sources, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is aware of these frauds and has built a mechanism that tracks the system 24x7, with an average incident response time of only 24 hours.

“…(There are) common attacks and scams using phishing, vishing, fraudulent QR codes, fake UPI apps, SIM swap fraud, UPI collect request scams, malware and spyware infecting the app,” said Kumar Ritesh, founder and chief executive officer at Cyfirma, an external threat landscape management platform.



“The problem with a phishing attack is that you tend to give control of your system, password, processes to an outside process. Phishing may result in a piece of software getting downloaded in your system, which can access your phone number, passwords, account number, among other things. Other times, fraudulent apps are masked as legitimate apps, and they take your data and force your money out,” said Pankit Desai, chief executive officer and co-founder at a Mumbai-based cybersecurity firm Sequretek.

During the last financial year, digital banking frauds doubled from 3,596 frauds amounting to Rs 155 crore using cards and internet banking services in FY22 to 6,659 frauds to the tune of Rs 276 crore in FY23. Interestingly, overall banking frauds saw a dip in FY23 to Rs 59,819 crore during the financial year, compared to Rs 30,252 crore during 2021-22, says a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



With time, fraudsters may implement sophisticated strategies with the advancement in technology such as deep fakes and AI/ML, and facial recognition. Experts believe that this is going to get only worse.

“Within two years' time, social engineering and phishing attacks will primarily be using deep fakes. Today, defenders still have some ways of identifying a phishing email; with deep fake, the job of defenders will become far more difficult,” Kumar said.



Cyberattacks like these tend to navigate around the safety parameters of the payments systems in place.

“UPI itself is very safe. The problem is not with UPI, but with our systems. Are the systems (mobile phones, among others) that I have connected my UPI with safe? There is a two-factor authentication with a main password and one-time password (OTP) to prevent frauds. In the future, we will need some other mechanism that really validates that it is you who has carried out the transactions,” Desai noted.



Users can prevent payment frauds by practising basic digital hygiene for UPI-based online payments.

“Protect your UPI Personal Identification Number (PIN) and never share your UPI PIN, one-time password (OTP), or other sensitive information with anyone, even if they claim to be from a bank or UPI service provider. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on your UPI account for an additional layer of security. Regularly review your UPI transaction history to identify any unauthorised or suspicious activity,” Kumar noted.



Individuals should also invest in security products like a decent anti-virus service, which they pay for, avoid downloading malicious software, and ensure a different password is set for different platforms.

It is also pertinent for individuals to identify frauds as soon as possible so that law enforcement agencies, financial institutions and regulatory bodies can act on it sooner.



“If you notice a suspicious transaction, it is important to report it as soon as possible. With time, the trail of money goes from one account to another,” Desai said.

“In some cases, if there is sufficient evidence and legal grounds, law enforcement or the bank may request freezing the assets or accounts involved in the fraudulent transaction to prevent further movement of funds. Investigators may use digital forensic techniques to trace the online activities of the fraudster. This can involve analysing IP addresses, email headers, and other digital footprints to identify potential leads,” Kumar said.



Moreover, payments service providers, operators and developers at these apps can invest in cutting-edge technology to detect and prevent anomalies in the first place and adapt to new fraud techniques.

“This is what we recommend: Set transaction limits for users based on their risk profile and transaction history. Implement additional authentication or approval processes for high-value transactions. Employ artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyse transaction patterns and detect anomalies that may indicate fraud. Continuously monitor for threats both internally and externally to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in the UPI system. Ensure that Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) used for UPI integration are secure and regularly updated to protect against vulnerabilities and data breaches. Invest in data encryption to protect sensitive user data,” Kumar added.



However, the government has pushed for initiatives to better safeguard users against instances of scams and frauds.

In its report, Praxis said registries such as the Central Fraud Registry (CFR), Centralised Know Your Customer (KYC) Registry (CKYCR), Central Payments Fraud Information Registry (CPFIR), have been established to report information regarding data and fraud. Additionally, within three weeks from the date of detection of a fraud, banks are required to provide Fraud Monitoring Return (FMR) in individual fraud cases irrespective of the amount involved.



“RBI has just come up with third-party outsourcing guidelines after recent breaches to force this fintech ecosystem to really invest in security, in processes, in data storage, and a bunch of other activities. But, considering the breadth and the depth of the fintechs, it is probably going to take some time for breaches to actually get fixed,” Desai added.

Additionally, Desai said fintech companies need to invest in security policies and should conduct regular audits for these policies on the technology and process side.



“24/7 surveillance and monitoring of the digital infrastructure, on a cloud or a premise, is necessary. You need to be able to understand if any attack is happening in real-time. With time, I see that in India we have started to focus on process compliance and technological advancements, rather than just focusing on technology,” Desai noted.

As users, consumers and fintech companies grapple with the rising risk of UPI frauds, multiple layers of technological and procedural security are required to protect the booming digital financial ecosystem.



