Home / Finance / News / RBI committed to bring down inflation to 4%: Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI committed to bring down inflation to 4%: Governor Shaktikanta Das

The central bank has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said the central bank is committed to bringing down inflation to 4 per cent and will remain watchful of risks as more frequent global supply shocks can have profound implications on the management of the price situation.

Delivering a lecture at the Delhi School of Economics, the governor said the RBI remains on guard to ensure that the second-order effects in the form of generalisation and persistence with regard to inflation are not allowed to take hold.
 
The central bank has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
"The frequent incidences of recurring food price shocks pose a risk to the anchoring of inflation expectations, which has been underway since February 2022. We will remain watchful of this aspect also.
 
"The role of continued and timely supply side interventions as is being undertaken by the government assumes criticality in limiting the severity and duration of such food price shocks," he said.
 
In these circumstances, he said, it is necessary to be watchful of any risk to price stability and act timely and appropriately.
"We remained firmly focused on aligning inflation to the target of 4 per cent," he said without giving any timeframe.
 
He also said that inflation, which had touched a high of 7.4 per cent in July, driven by a rise in vegetable prices, has started moderating.

Also Read

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, what do experts say about it?

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

Govt may not issue green bonds this fiscal due to lack of premium

RBI plans to widen use of wholesale CBDC in call money market: Official

India has potential to do 100 billion UPI transactions a month: NPCI CEO

Hitachi Payment Services launches India's first-ever UPI-ATM with NPCI

FM Sitharaman asks financial entities to ensure customers nominate heirs

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaShaktikanta DasInflationRBIrepo rateIndia economy

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story