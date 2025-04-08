UPI outages likely caused by telecom network issues, hardware glitches

Network fluctuations caused by an internet service provider (ISP) powering India’s flagship payments platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), hardware malfunctions, and overloading of banks' capacity to process transactions are likely to have contributed to the outages in UPI over the past two weeks, according to multiple sources aware of the matter.

According to sources, telecom network fluctuation disrupted UPI services on March 26, leaving users across the country unable to process transactions on both banking and third-party UPI applications for over an hour. A technical glitch affecting the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) impacted the real-time payments system and led to another outage on April 2.

The success rate of UPI transactions slipped to 50 to 60 per cent, a source said, adding that the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, conducted a root cause analysis of the outages and has shared its findings with member banks. In an interview to Business Standard, Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer, NPCI, stated that NPCI experienced intermittent technical issues that impacted UPI transaction success rates for about an hour on March 26. “The issue was identified and addressed, and the system has since stabilised. A thorough root cause analysis has been conducted, and corrective measures — including replacement of the affected hardware — have been implemented to prevent recurrence,” he said.

An hour-long outage may impact about 40 million UPI transactions. In March, UPI recorded 590 million daily average transactions. The network recorded 550 million transactions on March 26 — the day of the first outage — a 7 per cent decline from 581 million transactions processed on the previous day. “ISPs power the National Payments Corporation of India’s data centres. It is very rare for telecom networks to go down. Even if there are intermediary providers, it is difficult to run the massive network since those are smaller in size,” a person in the know said. ISPs enable transmission of data between the payment network, users, and financial institutions, including payment service providers. NPCI has constructed its independent data centres for hosting the information technology infrastructure that the organisation supports. An SD-WAN is implemented to expand throughput and maximise utilisation of network links of a system.

An email sent to NPCI to understand the reason behind the outages went unanswered till press time. Market participants added that there may be a need for banks to ramp up their server-side technical infrastructure to cater to growing UPI volumes. “Most of the banks are now on UPI, and the transactions are going through the roof. Now, if one or two banks are affected, the entire ecosystem gets impacted since banks interact with one another within the larger network,” one of the people quoted above said. Users had encountered issues in processing digital payment transactions on March 31. The NPCI had attributed the technical declines to financial year-end closing at the banks' end.

“Axis Bank has been continuously making investments in the bank's UPI infrastructure. We have investments in both upstream and downstream systems connected to the UPI stack to ensure minimal declines. This is also reflected in NPCI data, as our bank's technical declines have been among the lowest, recorded at 0.02 per cent in February 2025,” said Sanjeev Moghe, president and head – cards and payments, Axis Bank, when reached out for a comment. Outage impact An outage in UPI services impacts the digital payments ecosystem, especially those involved in the distribution of financial services such as fintechs, since more than eight out of ten digital transactions happen on UPI. Third-party players said they recorded partial transaction failures on their application.

“We saw a 50 per cent failure rate on the verification of virtual payment transactions, and about the same number ended up being categorised as pending or failed on our application. We were unable to process anything during the outage, but it was fixed sooner,” a fintech founder said. The outages come at a time when UPI is scaling new heights in transaction processing volumes. UPI transactions reached record highs in both value and volume in March 2025, clocking Rs 24.77 trillion and 19.78 billion transactions, respectively. This is the first time UPI value has crossed Rs 24 trillion and transactions have surpassed 19 billion since the system became operational in April 2016.

For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), UPI transactions rose 30 per cent in value to Rs 260.56 trillion, up from Rs 199.96 trillion in FY24. Volume increased 42 per cent to 131.14 billion transactions compared with 92.48 billion in the previous year. Data centre capabilities NPCI has data centres in Hyderabad and Chennai and is ramping up its technical infrastructure by building more such facilities to cater to the large volume of payments. NPCI’s annual maintenance charges for network and information technology (IT) equipment were recorded at Rs 80.68 crore in FY24, up 21 per cent from Rs 66.61 crore in FY23. Its network expenses were recorded at Rs 54.9 crore in FY24, up from Rs 36.32 crore in FY23.