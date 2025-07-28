Home / Finance / News / UPI payments through biometrics likely soon; PIN may become optional

UPI payments through biometrics likely soon; PIN may become optional

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is preparing to roll out this update to UPI, which is expected to enhance security and convenience

Unified Payments Interface, UPI
premium
Industry sources said the feature, in many ways, would be safer than traditional one-time passwords or PINs.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users may soon be able to authenticate transactions using biometrics, such as facial recognition and fingerprints, as an alternative to entering a personal identification number (PIN), according to industry players. 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is preparing to roll out this update to UPI, which is expected to enhance security and convenience. The move comes amid growing concerns around PIN theft and fraud and at a time when UPI accounts for over 80 per cent of digital transactions in the country. 
Sources confirmed that the NPCI, which has been working on the feature for over a year, has shared the details with UPI ecosystem participants for review, feedback, and to ensure their readiness ahead of a potential rollout. A demo is likely to be showcased at the 2025 Global Fintech Fest. 
A source who did not wish to be named said the feature was still a ‘WIP’ (work in progress). “It is a matter of having additional security that is better than a one-time password (OTP). The implementation is subject to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, the NPCI steering committee, and the ecosystem at large,” the person said. 
An email sent to the NPCI did not elicit a response till press time. 
“The priority is face recognition-first. If it is enabled on your device, it will process face IDs for validation,” an executive at a payments firm said, requesting not to be named. 
In the first phase, the authentication mechanism will rely on biometric data already stored on a user’s device. The system will generate an encrypted key based on the biometric data, which will be passed to the remitter bank (the user’s bank) for final verification. The NPCI’s common library for UPI will handle this encryption process securely. 
“It is more like a private key stored in the device. Some value will be encrypted to it and a public key is generated, which can be sent for validation to the remitter bank. The transaction will go through after the key is verified,” a source explained. 
A remitter bank is the user’s bank account from which a transaction amount is debited. 
Industry sources said the feature, in many ways, would be safer than traditional one-time passwords or PINs. “A user’s biometric details will not flow through the system due to sufficient encryption. It is the public key, which is a value that has already been encrypted, that gets exchanged between the systems,” the person explained. 
Biometric authentication, as an alternative to PINs, is expected to enhance security, addressing issues such as forgotten PINs, repeated or weak patterns, and vulnerabilities to screen mirroring exposed through malware attacks. 
During the initial rollout, biometric-approved transactions may still retain PINs as a fallback option. There is a possibility that transactions executed through biometrics may carry value limits for added safety in the early stage. 
While the entire authentication process is, in some ways, fundamentally similar to processing a PIN, the use of biometrics enhances the user experience.It is, however, not clear whether biometric-based authorisation will need to be set up separately for each of the UPI apps, such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM, and others.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FinMin sees room for more rate cuts as inflation remains below RBI's target

Only 1.37% of eligible central employees opted for UPS as of July 20

RBI to conduct 3-day VRRR auction Tuesday to absorb ₹50,000 crore

RBI's digital payments index increases to 493.22 as of March 2025

Digital payments rise 10.7% amid growth in supply-side factors: RBI

Topics :NPCIUnified Payments InterfaceUPI transactionsbiometric authentication

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story