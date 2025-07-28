Digital payments rise 10.7% amid growth in supply-side factors: RBI

Digital payments across the country registered a 10.7 per cent year-on-year rise as on March 2025, according to the RBI's index that measures the adoption of online transactions.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been publishing a composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) since January 1, 2021, with March 2018 as the base year to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.

The index for March 2025 stands at 493.22 as against 465.33 for September 2024 and 445.5 for March 2024, the RBI said in a statement.