DDA's festive scheme:1,100 luxury flats in Dwarka are available for auction

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved the auction of 1,100 luxury flats in Dwarka under the 'Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023'. Penthouses, High-Income Group (HIG), and Super HIG flats at Dwarka 19B, overlooking the upcoming DDA golf course, are priced between Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 5 crore.

In DDA’s latest housing scheme, more than 32,000 flats of different categories will be available at various locations, including Dwarka, Loknayakpuram, and Narela, reported PTI citing an official statement.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Development Authority's highest decision-making body, headed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, gave approval for the launch of the ‘Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023’.

As per the report, the complete process, from application to allotment and possession, will be conducted online through the DDA's website. Further details of the scheme will be soon shared by the DDA on its website, in leading newspapers, and through social media.

Where the flats are located?

These flats are offered under the scheme through two different modes: e-auction and First Come First Serve (FCFS), based on their location.

According to the report, about 316 MIG (mid-income) flats in Sector 14, Dwarka, and 647 flats in Loknayakpuram will be available through e-auction mode.

Additionally, 728 EWS flats in Sector 19B, Dwarka, 316 LIG (low-income group) flats, and 1008 EWS flats in Sector 14, Dwarka, along with 224 EWS flats in Loknayakpuram and over 28,000 flats in Narela across various categories, will be offered through the FCFS mode.

Notably, in June of this year, the DDA started online registration for over 5,500 flats in Phase IV of its housing program. This included 40 High Income Group (HIG) flats in Jasola, 200 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka and Narela, as well as 900 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Narela and 4,400 Low Income Group (LIG) houses in Loknayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur, and Narela.

Prices of flats

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats are priced from Rs 11.5 lakh, Low-Income Group (LIG) from Rs 23 lakh, Mid-Income Group (MIG) from Rs 1 crore, High-Income Group (HIG) from Rs 1.4 crore, Super HIG from Rs 2.5 crore, and Penthouses from Rs 5 crore.

While the details of the schemes haven't been shared yet, interested persons can visit the official website of DDA i.e., dda.gov.in/eservices.dda.org.in, to get the latest updates. you can also get more information on the DDA call centre number 1800-110-332.