18,000 Indians identified as illegal immigrants in US; 205 deported so far

A US military plane has deported 205 Indian migrants as part of President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies. The C-17 aircraft departed from San Antonio, Texas, early on Tuesday morning, around 3 am IST.

Trump introduced military deportation flights last week under his emergency declaration on immigration.

"For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came," Trump told reporters last month.

Following a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said he expected India to cooperate. “He (Modi) will do what’s right when it comes to taking back illegal Indian immigrants from America,” he said.

India and the US have identified around 18,000 Indian nationals in the US without legal status. In the 2023-24 period, the US Department of Homeland Security deported over 1,100 Indian nationals. Globally, 495 repatriation flights returned 160,000 individuals to 145 countries, including India.

The number of Indian migrants attempting to enter the US unlawfully has grown. In 2023-24, US officials recorded 90,415 attempts by Indian nationals to enter the country without authorisation, mostly via the northern border. Indians now make up around 3% of all unauthorised crossings, surpassing other Asian groups such as Filipinos, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Why do Indians attempt illegal migration?

Also Read

Economic challenges and visa restrictions are major factors driving migration.

“The lowest per capita income in the US is $48,110, in the state of Mississippi,” said Russell A Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsels. “The net national income for India is about 2.4% of that—around $1,161—and Bihar has the lowest per capita income at about $708, or around 1.5% of the poorest state in the US.”

He added, “There will always be people looking to better their life situation.”

Visa delays are another challenge.

“Many Indians face restrictions and long delays in obtaining visas or green cards,” said Zeeshan Farooqui, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva. “This drives some to explore alternative routes, often at great financial and personal risk.”

Skilled migration still dominates

Despite the rise in illegal migration, Indians remain the largest recipients of skilled worker visas in the US. By September 30, 2023, Indian nationals received about 78% of the 265,777 H-1B visas issued, totalling around 207,307. The H-1B visa programme plays a key role in US industries such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Immigration and crime

The role of immigrants in society has sparked debate. Last month, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the National Cathedral in Washington urged Trump to reconsider his stance.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” she said.

“The people...they are people who pick our crops, clean our office buildings, who labour in poultry and meat-packing plants, who wash our dishes after we eat in restaurants, and work the night shifts in hospitals,” she said.

“They may not be citizens nor have proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbours. They are faithful members of our churches, synagogues, gurdwaras, mosques and temples.”

Trump, however, maintained his position, saying, “A large number of immigrants have come to the United States illegally and killed people.” He did not provide specific figures.

Studies suggest immigration is not linked to increased crime.

“Immigrants in the United States commit crimes at lower rates than the US-born population,” according to a report by Migration Policy.

Data from the National Bureau of Economic Research and state records from Texas indicate that most prosecutions of immigrants involve immigration law violations rather than violent or property crimes. Some experts suggest that fear of deportation discourages unauthorised immigrants from engaging in criminal activity.