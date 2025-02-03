Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI's bond holdings to be treated at par with mkt, no swap for longer debt

RBI's bond holdings to be treated at par with mkt, no swap for longer debt

The government aims to conduct a switch target of 2.50 trillion rupees in the next financial year, but there is no specific amount earmarked for buybacks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The government aims to conduct a switch target of 2.50 trillion rupees in the next financial year. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India's holding of sovereign bonds due to mature next financial year will likely be treated at par with the market by the government rather than swapped for longer-dated debt, a top government official said.

The RBI holds around 1 trillion rupees ($11.5 billion) of bonds maturing next financial year, as per market estimates, and the government was expected to swap these for longer-dated debt before the budget on Saturday, a practise undertaken in earlier years that typically means a smaller gross borrowing target.

However, it did not do so this time and, as a result, the gross borrowing target for 2025-26 was raised to 14.82 trillion rupees from 14.01 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year.

"In a normal course what the government is expected to do is, go to the market, issue those bonds ... give it to the bondholders. These bondholders can be public, institutions or RBI," India's Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Sunday.

"The government would like to deal with that issue through a market-based operation rather than do a bilateral deal."

The government aims to conduct a switch target of 2.50 trillion rupees in the next financial year, but there is no specific amount earmarked for buybacks.

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Union Budget 2025 aims to clear multiple hurdles

Nifty may target 24,300 post Budget; Trump tariff, RBI policy key triggers

RBI to cut rates to 6.25% in Feb, followed by one more cut next qtr: Poll

PNB, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank others rise as RBI announces liquidity measures

Premium

RBI's liquidity move boosts rate cut expectations: Canara Bank MD & CEO

This financial year, the government bought back bonds worth around 882 billion rupees as it intended to keep as little cash as feasible, Seth said.

The government's cash position at the start of 2025-26 would dictate whether there would be any buybacks in that period, he said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada opens two new PR routes for skilled workers, including Indians

SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI Nifty IT Index fund: NFO Opens on February 4

Trump may revoke the extended auto-renewal for H-1B and L-1 work permits

Budget 2025: Women, SC/STs entrepreneurs can now get up to Rs 2 crore loan

Budget 2025: All the latest tax rates and holding period for all assets

Topics :RBI PolicyRBI repo rateIndian rupeeRupee-dollar swapIndia’s sovereign bonds

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story