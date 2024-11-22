2024 Mutual Fund Performance: Top funds with best 1-yr returns revealed

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) has emerged as the top performing mutual fund with a one-year return of 66.11 per cent, as per data analysed by PL Wealth, the wealth management arm of Prabhudas Liladhar. Following closely is Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G), which delivered 67.79 per cent returns over the same period, making it the best-performing small-cap fund.

In the Large Cap category, Quant Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) stood out with a strong 42.11% return, while Quant Value Fund-Reg(G) excelled in the Value-Contra-Dividend Yield category, posting 61.58% returns.

In the Large and Mid Cap segment, Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) delivered a remarkable 58.60% return, showcasing its ability to blend stability with growth potential.

Across other categories, JM Flexicap Fund-Reg(G), Axis Multicap Fund-Reg(G), and Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G) also posted notable returns.

Key Highlights:

Best Performing Funds by Category:

Large Cap Funds:

Quant Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): 42.11% return

DSP Top 100 Equity Fund-Reg(G): 39.53% return

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): 39.07% return

Large & Mid Cap Funds:

Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 58.60% return

Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund(G): 52.58% return

Bandhan Core Equity Fund-Reg(G): 49.78% return

Flexi Cap Funds:

JM Flexicap Fund-Reg(G): 54.84% return

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 53.88% return

Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 53.04% return

Mid Cap Funds:

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 66.11% return

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G): 57.32% return

ITI Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G): 55.17% return

Small Cap Funds:

Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 67.79% return

ITI Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 54.89% return

Quant Small Cap Fund(G): 51.79% return

Focused Funds:

Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G): 65.24% return

ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund(G): 47.39% return

Bandhan Focused Equity Fund-Reg(G): 46.94% return

Value-Contra-Dividend Yield Funds:

Quant Value Fund-Reg(G): 61.58% return

Invesco India Contra Fund(G): 50.71% return

UTI Dividend Yield Fund-Reg(G): 49.09% return

Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS):

Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): 64.40% return

SBI Long Term Equity Fund-Reg(G): 51.50% return

HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): 48.27% return

Benchmark Comparison: