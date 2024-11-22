MF performance report: Mid Cap, Multi Cap, Value Funds lead in 1-yr returns

Mutual funds across various categories have displayed stellar returns over the past year, with Mid Cap Funds and Multi Cap Funds leading, as per the latest mutual fund performance analysis by PS Wealth, the wealth management arm of Prabhudas Liladhar. With increased interest in equity investments, these funds continue to outperform broader market benchmarks.

Key Highlights:

Mid Cap Funds recorded a stellar 1-year return of 45.50%, while Multi Cap Funds posted an impressive 40.21% return over the same period.

Value-Contra-Div.Yield Funds also performed exceptionally well, with a 1-year return of 42.68%, showcasing the strong potential of value investing strategies.

Among the more conservative options, Large Cap Funds posted a 1-year return of 32.28%, providing steady returns in a volatile market.

Performance Breakdown by Category:

Large Cap Funds showed a -6.01% return over the last month but bounced back with an 8.78% return over six months, and 32.28% over the past year. These funds are generally more stable, as they invest in well-established companies.

Large & Mid Cap Funds delivered 11.09% returns over six months and 39.71% over one year, showing solid growth as they balance large and mid-sized company investments.

Flexi Cap Funds, which allow fund managers the flexibility to invest across market caps, posted a 1-year return of 37.12%, reflecting strong adaptability in diverse market conditions.

Category-Wise Outperformance:

An important metric of fund success is whether they outperform their respective benchmarks, and data shows that many categories have consistently done so. The Mid Cap Funds and Large & Mid Cap Funds categories stood out, with high percentages of schemes outperforming their benchmarks:

Large Cap Funds: 84% of schemes outperformed the S&P BSE 100 - TRI in the past month, 60% in six months, and 63% over the past year.

Large & Mid Cap Funds: 85% outperformed the NIFTY LargeMidcap 250 - TRI in the past month, 77% over six months, and 71% in one year.

Multi Cap Funds: 77% of schemes outperformed the Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 - TRI over the past month, with 75% and 61% outperforming in the six-month and one-year periods, respectively.

Mid Cap Funds: 81% outperformed the Nifty Midcap 150 - TRI in the past month, 85% in six months, and 59% over the last year.

Total Mutual Fund Performance:

Sector Performance:

Despite market fluctuations, Mid Cap Funds and Small Cap Funds outperformed the broader indices, with Mid Cap Funds leading the charge with 15.07% returns over the past six months. However, Small Cap Funds experienced a slight slowdown, with only 25% of schemes outperforming their benchmark Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI over the past year.