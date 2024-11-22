Senior living homes, air purifiers, stocks: Top personal finance stories

Sanjay Kumar Singh and Karthik Jerome the rising demand for senior living facilities in India, which is being driven by an ageing population and shifting social dynamics. The article highlights the benefits of such housing, potential challenges, and offers practical tips for prospective buyers. Read it for insights that can help you make an informed decision in a matter that can have a far-reaching impact on your finances and well-being. This week’s lead article by explores the rising demand for senior living facilities in India, which is being driven by an ageing population and shifting social dynamics. The article highlights the benefits of such housing, potential challenges, and offers practical tips for prospective buyers. Read it for insights that can help you make an informed decision in a matter that can have a far-reaching impact on your finances and well-being.

Namrata Kohli, The second story, by highlights the growing significance of air purifiers in combating indoor pollution amid worsening air quality. It underscores their health benefits and key features to consider when purchasing. Read this story before you make this crucial purchase.

If you are 30 years old and have financial dependents (wife, children or parents), you must buy term insurance worth at least 10 times your annual income. Look up Policybazaar.com’s table to get an idea of the premium you are likely to pay for a Rs 1 crore sum insured.

Large and midcap funds must invest at least 35 per cent of their portfolio in large-cap stocks and a similar percentage in midcap stocks. If you are thinking of investing in a two-in-one fund, look up Morningstar’s review of SBI Large & Midcap Fund.

NUMBER

Two-thirds of mid and smallcap stocks in bear market territory

More than two-thirds of the mid and smallcap stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have entered bear market territory. Specifically, these stocks have experienced a decline of 20 per cent or more from their peak values over the past year.

Among the roughly 1,020 stocks in these categories, 692, or 67 per cent, have entered bear market territory, according to ACE Equity data.

Despite the relatively lower declines in their respective indices – the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small cap 100 – the overall outlook remains bleak. The midcap index has decreased by 11.3 per cent from its 52-week high, the small-cap index has dropped by 10.9 per cent, and the benchmark Nifty 50 has seen a decline of 10.7 per cent.

Investors should assess the quality of these stocks. If their financials are sound and their long-term business prospects remain robust, investors should continue to hold them. But if these conditions are not met, investors should exit these stocks. Those who are unable to make this assessment should also exit them.