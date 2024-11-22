Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Senior living homes, air purifiers, stocks: Top personal finance stories

Senior living homes, air purifiers, stocks: Top personal finance stories

This week we report about why you must invest in a senior living home and how premium air purifiers help at home

Elderly, Senior citizen
Rising demand for senior living facilities in India is being driven by an ageing population. (Representative photo)
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 7:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
This week’s lead article by Sanjay Kumar Singh and Karthik Jerome explores the rising demand for senior living facilities in India, which is being driven by an ageing population and shifting social dynamics. The article highlights the benefits of such housing, potential challenges, and offers practical tips for prospective buyers. Read it for insights that can help you make an informed decision in a matter that can have a far-reaching impact on your finances and well-being.
 
The second story, by Namrata Kohli, highlights the growing significance of air purifiers in combating indoor pollution amid worsening air quality. It underscores their health benefits and key features to consider when purchasing. Read this story before you make this crucial purchase.
 
If you are 30 years old and have financial dependents (wife, children or parents), you must buy term insurance worth at least 10 times your annual income. Look up Policybazaar.com’s table to get an idea of the premium you are likely to pay for a Rs 1 crore sum insured.
 
Large and midcap funds must invest at least 35 per cent of their portfolio in large-cap stocks and a similar percentage in midcap stocks. If you are thinking of investing in a two-in-one fund, look up Morningstar’s review of SBI Large & Midcap Fund.
 
NUMBER
 
Two-thirds of mid and smallcap stocks in bear market territory
 
More than two-thirds of the mid and smallcap stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have entered bear market territory. Specifically, these stocks have experienced a decline of 20 per cent or more from their peak values over the past year.

More From This Section

Premium

Comfort in retirement: How to invest in a house in senior living facility

Bitcoin scam: The legality of cryptocurrencies in India explained

US plans new visa centre in Vizag, Vijayawada amid high demand in Andhra

Canada Express Entry: 3,000 invitations issued to healthcare workers

Term insurance policies of various companies put together in one table

 
Among the roughly 1,020 stocks in these categories, 692, or 67 per cent, have entered bear market territory, according to ACE Equity data.
 
Despite the relatively lower declines in their respective indices – the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small cap 100 – the overall outlook remains bleak. The midcap index has decreased by 11.3 per cent from its 52-week high, the small-cap index has dropped by 10.9 per cent, and the benchmark Nifty 50 has seen a decline of 10.7 per cent.
   
Investors should assess the quality of these stocks. If their financials are sound and their long-term business prospects remain robust, investors should continue to hold them. But if these conditions are not met, investors should exit these stocks. Those who are unable to make this assessment should also exit them.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Premium air purifiers that will bring relief as pollution crisis gets worse

Businesses gasp as Delhi's bad air chokes demand; air purifiers sales rise

Indian firms tackle air pollution with flexible work, install air purifiers

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 launches in India with dual function: Details

Versuni launches new range of Philips Air Purifiers: Check price, features

Topics :air purifiersair purifiersenior citizensPersonal Finance Air qualityair pollution

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story