33% annual surge in diversity hiring: Here are most in-demand jobs in India

Diversity hiring in India has seen a significant growth with a 33 per cent year-over-year increase, highlighting the growing importance of diversity and inclusion (D&I) policies by corporates, as per the latest foundit Insights Tracker for June 2024.





Industries that have showcased the maximum spike in diversity job postings include BFSI and IT-Software & Services (IT-ITeS) industries, with 30% and 19% share of jobs respectively.

Over the past few years, Indian businesses have emphasised hiring candidates from diverse groups including women, LGBTQIA+, and persons with disabilities (PwD). Additionally, companies are adopting structured D&I programs, such as anti-bias training, diverse interview panels, and targeted recruitment to encourage and acknowledge the underrepresented groups. Job ads now use inclusive language, such as registering a candidate’s preferred pronouns to avoid gender bias. Other industries that have showcased a good share of diverse representation include Healthcare (6%), Internet/E-commerce (4%), and Education (3%).

Year-on-year, there has been a 12% increase in hiring. Over the past six months, hiring has seen a 15% growth.





Metros like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai lead the way as diversity hiring hubs, with a good share of jobs dedicated to women, persons with disability, and the LGBTQIA+ community. Within the diversity hiring trend, there is also a noteworthy focus on promoting women to leadership roles through mentorship and specialised training.

Other cities that offer significant job opportunities to marginalised communities include Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The data also reveals that 16% of remote work is dedicated to people with disabilities, which shows the benefits of working in location-agnostic companies.

AI/ML Specialists, Digital Marketers, Data Scientists and Analysts top the list of in-demand jobs in India

With the rapid technological advancements and the growing demand for data-driven decision-making, job roles such as AI/ML specialists, Digital Marketers, Data Scientists, and Analysts are in high demand today.

Industries that have showcased an affinity for hiring AI/ML specialists include the IT-Software & Services, holding a 27% share of jobs, and the Internet, E-commerce industry, with 14% share of jobs. Businesses in these sectors leverage AI/ML to enhance efficiency and personalise customer experiences.

According to the tracker, IT- Software & Services industry leads in hiring digital marketing professionals, with a share of 33% jobs. This is followed by the Advertising/PR/MR/Event Management sector, with 16% share of jobs dedicated to digital marketers. Other sectors with growing needs for data analysts include Advertising/PR/Event Management (8%) and BFSI (7%). The integration of advanced analytics and machine learning is transforming these industries, making skilled data professionals essential for maintaining a competitive edge.

Bengaluru leads job growth in India; witnesses a 24% increase in hiring

Bengaluru is witnessing a surge in hiring, driven by the tech sector’s growth and urban development, which is now expanding into Tier-2 cities. Companies across India are tapping into the vast talent pool in smaller cities, aiming to expand their workforce in Tier-2 and Tier-3.

Year-on-year, Coimbatore leads the growth metrics with a 23% increase in hiring, followed by Jaipur with a 21% rise.

Hiring of senior and mid-senior level professionals sees moderate growth

According to the tracker, demand for professionals with over 15 years of experience increased by 8% year-on-year. Meanwhile, mid-senior-level professionals with 7 to 10 years of experience saw a 7% growth in hiring month-on-month.

New hotel and airport operations sparks growth in Hospitality, Marketing & Communications jobs

With the introduction of new hotel and airport operations across India, the hospitality sector is gearing up to cater to the growing influx of tourists. Hospitality job roles (36%) are experiencing high demand, driven by the need for experienced leaders to manage hotel operations. This demand is further amplified by nearly 100 new hotel properties expected to open this fiscal year by leading hospitality companies. Additionally, there is a significant demand for hospitality job roles at the airports, fuelled by the development of new airports in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Textile industry boom drives the ongoing growth in India's Production & Manufacturing sector

On a month-on-month basis, the textiles and apparel sector experienced remarkable growth, showcasing 16% growth in hiring, fueled by technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, government support, and expanding domestic and export markets.

Tier-II cities like Surat saw growing demand for job roles in the Textiles & Apparel industry. The growth of the Textiles & Apparel sector has contributed to the rise of India’s Production and Manufacturing industry as well. The sector’s 43% year-on-year surge in hiring was also driven by investments in the Automobile and Consumer Electronics sectors.

The Construction & Engineering sector has also experienced a 29% increase in hiring over the past year, spurred by sustainability and green initiatives.

On the other hand, the Agriculture sector has faced multiple hiring challenges over the past year, with a significant drop of 18% in June 2023. However, recent months show signs of gradual recovery, with the rate of decline easing from April 2024 onwards. Growth in organic farming and advanced Agri-Tech, along with e-farming applications, is responsible for this positive trend.

Other sectors that witnessed a downward trend in hiring include Shipping/Marine (-31%), FMCG (-5%), and Import/Export (-15%).