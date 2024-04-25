42% small caps delivered negative absolute returns between Dec- March 2024

The Nifty surged nearly 11 per cent from December 2023 to March 2024, but the median return of the top 250 small caps was just 3.8 per cent in the same period, according to an analysis by Motilal Oswal. In fact, 34% of the top 500 companies and 42% of small caps delivered negative absolute returns during this period.





"This disconnect between the Nifty and broader markets could be attributed to factors such as attractive relative valuations of large caps post the small and mid cap rally, regulatory concerns over potential overheating, and resumption of FII flows which favor large caps," noted the brokerage.

After a period of strong gains for small and mid-cap stocks, large-cap valuations (the price relative to a company's earnings) became more attractive to investors. In simpler terms, large caps seemed like a better deal compared to small caps. There might have been concerns from regulators about the rapid growth of small and mid-cap stocks, potentially leading investors to be more cautious. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) who invest in Indian stocks tend to favor larger, more established companies. An increase in FII investment during this period could have boosted large-cap performance.

Here are some key takeaways on recommendations by Motilal Oswal based on the holding period:

Long Term (3+ years):

Medium Term (1-3 years):

Short Term (Less than 1 year):

