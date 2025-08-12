₹500 notes top India's counterfeit haul: 2.17 lakh fake bills found in FY25

The detection of counterfeit currency in India saw a slight decline in 2024–25, with 2.17 lakh fake notes recovered, compared to 2.23 lakh in the previous year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Of the total seizures, ₹500 denomination notes (MG New Series) formed the largest share, with 1,17,722 pieces detected. This was followed by 51,069 fake notes of ₹100 and 32,660 counterfeit ₹200 notes.

Counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination rose over 37 percent on a yearly basis to 1.18 lakh pieces during financial year 2024-25 in the banking system, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Annual Report 2024-25. Chaudhary said the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), periodically reviews and upgrades security features of banknotes under Section 25 of the RBI Act, 1934, to stay ahead of counterfeiters. “Incorporating new security features and designs in banknotes is a continuous process,” he noted.

In the previous financial year, Rs 500 denomination counterfeit stood at 85,711 pieces. How do you spot fake notes? ICICI Bank has some tips Key Features that can help you spot fake notes are mentioned below: 1. Image of Gandhiji The familiar face of Mahatma Gandhi on your rupee note is not just a tribute to the father figure of our nation; it is also a safety feature! The faint copy of Gandhiji’s portrait is a watermark and is an important inclusion when making the paper. On actual notes, the watermark is visible and consistent with the name of the note (e.g., a Rs. 100 watermark would show Gandhiji's face and "100").

This is where things get interesting! Counterfeiters often try to copy this striking watermark exactly. False watermarks may be made with heavy oils or greases, creating a rough or blurry image that does not match its true clarity. To check this, hold the line up to a light source. If you see a faint matching Gandhiji watermark, you are likely holding a genuine piece of paper money. However, if the watermark appears blurred, hard, or absent, the document may be forged. So, the next time you receive a piece of paper money, you should take some time to examine Gandhiji—not only for his historical significance but also for his role in protecting your money!

2. Formatting Pay attention to the numbers on your next Indian rupee note. Believe it or not, how these numbers are printed can reveal a lie! Actual characters have crisp, even spacing between the numbers. They should all be the same size and font, and they should line up perfectly. If you notice any inconsistencies, such as uneven spacing, different letter sizes, or numbers that look slightly inverted, it may be a fake. Do not be fooled by seemingly minor formatting issues; true fonts will have a clean and professional appearance overall. 3. Ink Quality Pay close attention to the information printed on your rupee note. Like a well-designed photo, real text boasts a crisp, clean print. This means that text, borders, and images should all appear sharp and defined. On the other hand, forgers often try to mimic this quality. Watch out for imperfections, such as tarnished ink, which may look dull or greasy. Broken lines or faded colours can also be alarming for you. If you hold the paper in a good light and scrutinise the printed text, you can spot these signs. Remember that even minor printing imperfections can indicate a fake, so checking carefully is essential!

4. Security Thread Do not be fooled by simple lines! Genuine Indian currency notes have a special security thread embedded in the note itself. Think of it as a small, woven mesh running through the paper. This thread is not just printed on the surface. To check the presence of this feature, hold the label transparent and rotate it slightly. On actual characters, the text "Bharat" (भारत) in Devanagari script and the name of the character will appear visible and change in the yarn. If the text seems to be vertical or just printed across the top of the paper, it is an alarm! This security thread is an important factor in distinguishing genuine money from clever counterfeits.