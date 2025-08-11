Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Income Tax Bill 2025: Key changes for property owners, taxpayers, investors

Income Tax Bill 2025: Key changes for property owners, taxpayers, investors

Income Tax New Bill 2025: The revised Income Tax Bill, 2025 replaces last week's withdrawn draft, bringing clearer property rules, new slabs, higher rebates and fixes for refund claims

Sitharaman
Sitharaman was speaking at the launch of the book A World in Flux: India’s Economic Priorities, co-edited by Professor Amita Batra of Jawaharlal Nehru University and veteran journalist A K Bhattacharya.
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled a revised Income Tax Bill, 2025 in Parliament, replacing an earlier draft that was withdrawn last week. The new version incorporates most of the recommendations of the Parliamentary Select Committee chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda.
 
The Bill, first presented in the Lok Sabha on February 13 this year, seeks to replace the Income-Tax Act, 1961 with simpler language and a clearer structure. Sitharaman said the earlier draft was withdrawn to “avoid confusion” and to ensure that the legislation “conveys the correct meaning”.
 
“There are corrections in the nature of drafting, alignment of phrases, consequential changes and cross-referencing,” she said.
 
What could the updates mean for salaried employees, property owners, and business investors? Find out.
 

Fixes have been introduced after the select committee review:

 
The parliamentary panel offered 285 suggestions, among which 32 were identified as major or principal recommendations. Most have been adopted in the revised draft:
 
Refund claims after missed deadlines: Deletion of a clause that blocked refunds if returns were filed late, allowing genuine cases such as illness or technical issues to be considered.
House property valuation clarity: Removal of the term “in normal course” to avoid disputes, with taxation based on higher of actual or deemed rent.
Clearer deduction rules: 30 per cent standard deduction will apply after municipal taxes; pre-construction interest deduction allowed for both self-occupied and let-out properties.
Equal pension deduction: Commuted pension deduction extended to non-employees.
Commercial property taxation fix: Wording adjusted so temporarily unused business premises are not taxed on notional rent.
 

Commuted pension now fully deductible for more taxpayers

 
Clause 19 now explicitly allows the entire amount of commuted pension to be claimed as a tax deduction if received from specified funds such as the LIC Pension Fund, as listed in Schedule VII. This applies to non-employees as well, bringing them in line with employees for tax purposes.
 

Property valuation and deductions clarified

 
Clause 20 confirms that income from buildings and associated land will be taxed under “Income from house property” unless used for business or profession.
 
Clause 21 outlines that the annual value will be the higher of the notional rent or the actual rent received, with local taxes paid by the owner deducted from it. Unrealised rent will not be counted.
 
Clause 22 clarifies that the standard 30 per cent deduction will be calculated after deducting municipal taxes and that pre-construction interest can be claimed for let-out properties as well as self-occupied ones. Interest for periods before completion can be deducted in five equal instalments from the year the property is completed.
 
New tax slabs under Clause 202 (I)
 
The Bill retains the new regime announced in Budget 2025 for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families and others:
 
Up to ₹4,00,000 – nil
₹4,00,001 to ₹8,00,000 – 5 per cent
₹8,00,001 to ₹12,00,000 – 10 per cent
₹12,00,001 to ₹16,00,000 – 15 per cent
₹16,00,001 to ₹20,00,000 – 20 per cent
₹20,00,001 to ₹24,00,000 – 25 per cent
above ₹24,00,000 – 30 per cent
 

How the rebate under Section 87A works

 
For residents with total income up to ₹5 lakh, the rebate is 100 per cent of income tax payable or ₹12,500, whichever is less.
 
Under the new regime, the rebate can be up to ₹60,000 for incomes up to ₹12 lakh. A tapering benefit applies for incomes above ₹12 lakh, capped at the tax payable.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI leaves it to banks to decide minimum balance rule:What it means for you

Mutual Fund boom: Equity inflows surge 81%, debt sees ₹1 lakh cr turnaround

Premium

Home insurance claims: Begin repairs only after surveyor's inspection

India's dealmaking hits record in July with $16 bn across 227 transactions

₹8,000 for a flat tyre? Some lessons to learn from a Gurugram man's ordeal

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIncome Tax ActBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story