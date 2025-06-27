Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 80% of Indians not sure what their insurance policy covers: Survey

80% of Indians not sure what their insurance policy covers: Survey

Most people hold multiple policies but can't correctly tell what help they will get in emergencies

CoverSure survey
CoverSure survey
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Almost 80 per cent of Indians are unsure what coverage their insurance policies offer, said a recent survey that marked out the risk of people being caught unawares in emergencies.
 
As many as 71 per cent of Indians have two to five active insurance policies, but only 35 per cent fully understand what they cover, according to the survey by CoverSure, an insurance tech company. The most commonly held policy is life insurance (63 per cent), followed by health (24 per cent) and motor (13 per cent). But 65 per cent of respondents of such policies said they have little to no knowledge of details like policy benefits, exclusions, or claim procedures.
 

Families unaware

 
The issue goes beyond policyholders. A striking 60 per cent of dependents are unaware they are even covered under any policy. Only one in 10 could correctly describe the insurance benefits available to them. Lack of awareness can lead to missed claims or policy lapses, defeating the purpose of having insurance.
 

Poor document management adds to the problem. The survey found:

 
-29 per cent of insurance customers use physical files 
-26 per cent depend on spreadsheets 
-24 per cent rely on SMS alerts 
-21 per cent store documents in digital folders
 
Such scattered storage can result in delays or issues while filing claims or renewing policies.
 
As many as 36 per cent of respondents prefer advice from insurance executives and 26 per cent are open to digital help. A significant 38 per cent believe they don’t need any assistance in insurance at all: that is worrying, given the confusion about coverage and policy terms.
 

Need for insurance literacy

 
“Focusing on penetration isn’t enough. True financial protection only comes when policyholders and their families understand their insurance. If they don’t know what’s covered or how to use it, the purpose of insurance is lost,” said Saurabh Vijayvergia, founder and chief executive officer of CoverSure
 
The survey, released ahead of National Insurance Awareness Day on Saturday, had  over 5,000 individuals across metros and Tier 2 and 3 cities
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No toll tax for two-wheelers on national highways: Govt clears the air

Sebi extends investor-protection rule to passive mutual fund breaches

Gurugram home prices up 84% since 2020: Why buyers must tread carefully now

HDFC Bank trims FD, savings & RD rates again in June: Here's what changing

Premium

Run SIP with long horizon, avoid lump sum bets amid high valuations

Topics :Insurance NewsSurveyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story