No toll tax for two-wheelers on national highways: Govt clears the air

Two separate departments issue statements after social media rumours

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
The government is not going to impose toll fees on two-wheelers on national highways, said two of its departments after social media rumours sparked confusion.
 
Two separate statements by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will help millions of Indians who use motorcycles and scooters for their daily commute.
 

Toll exemption is already in law

 
Two-wheelers are legally exempt from paying toll on national highways under Rule 4(4) of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. “No fee shall be levied for the use of the section of national highway, permanent bridge, by-pass or tunnel… by two wheelers, three wheelers, [tractors, combine harvesters] and animal drawn vehicles,” says the rule.
 

Where toll may apply

-While two-wheelers are exempt from toll on national highways, there are certain exceptions:
 
-Private or state-managed expressways, like the Yamuna Expressway, may charge toll from two-wheelers as they are not governed by the 2008 Rules.
 
In rare cases where a service road is available, and a two-wheeler still uses the main tolled highway, a reduced toll, up to 50 per cent of car rates, can be levied.
 

Other exempted vehicles

 
-Apart from two-wheelers, the following vehicles are also exempt from tolls on national highways:
 
-Emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines, and police vans
 
-Defence vehicles
 
-VIP transport, including that used by the President and Prime Minister
 
-State-run public buses
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

