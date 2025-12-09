A zero-forex card at ₹750? IDFC FIRST targets cost-conscious travellers

For Indian consumers who want the perks of a premium credit card without stretching their budget or credit profile, IDFC FIRST Bank’s new FIRST WOW! Black Credit Card is trying to hit a sweet spot — global spending with zero forex markup, UPI rewards, and travel perks, all backed by a fixed deposit instead of an unsecured credit line.

Launched on Monday, the FIRST WOW! Black is an upgraded version of the bank’s existing FD-backed credit card and is targeted at customers who are new to credit, self-employed, students, frequent travellers looking to cut forex costs, or those who prefer secured products over high-limit unsecured cards.

FIRST WOW! Black shifts that paradigm with zero forex markup, domestic lounge access, stronger travel rewards, trip protection and many lifestyle benefits Why zero forex can be a real money-saver Most Indian credit cards charge 3–3.5% forex markup on every international transaction. On a ₹2 lakh foreign trip, that alone can cost ₹6,000–₹7,000 in hidden charges. Key highlights of the card are ZERO Fx markup on International Spends, Dual card with Mastercard and RuPay PI, and rewards on UPI Spends. Cardholders get a physical Mastercard plus a UPI-enabled RuPay virtual redit card both seamlessly linked to the same account with a unified credit limit and a single consolidated statement.

The FIRST WOW! Black card eliminates this completely with 0% forex markup, making it especially attractive for: International travellers

Students paying overseas fees

Cross-border online shoppers

Digital nomads and freelancers earning or spending abroad

Even small ticket international spends on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Global or travel portals can quietly add up on regular cards — something zero-forex users actively avoid. One card, two networks: Mastercard + RuPay UPI One standout feature is the dual-card structure: A physical Mastercard for global usage A RuPay virtual credit card linked to UPI for domestic QR payments Both cards share the same credit limit and one unified statement. This means users can:

Pay merchants via UPI using a credit card Earn reward points even on select UPI spends Avoid carrying multiple cards for offline and QR-based payments Rewards, travel and lifestyle benefits From a wealth and value standpoint, the reward structure is tuned for high-utility spending: 1.3% value back on regular spends 1% on eligible UPI payments above ₹2,000 Up to 16.7% value back on hotel bookings and 10% on flight tickets via the bank’s app Four domestic airport lounge visits annually Trip cancellation cover worth ₹10,000 Movie discounts, fuel surcharge waiver and roadside assistance

There is also accidental insurance of ₹2 lakh and lost-card liability cover of ₹25,000, which improves financial protection for everyday users. FD-backed card: Lower risk, easier approval Unlike traditional premium cards that rely heavily on income and credit scores, FIRST WOW! Black is secured against a fixed deposit starting at ₹20,000. Pricing and value math The card comes with a joining and annual fee of ₹750 + GST, which is waived from the second year if annual spends cross ₹1.5 lakh. Users also get: Welcome benefits worth over ₹5,000 5% cashback up to ₹1,000 on the first EMI transaction