After ATM fees, SBI increases IMPS transfer charges: Check new rates

IMPS is used for instant fund transfers, particularly for payments outside Unified Payments Interface limits or when UPI services face disruption. High-value IMPS transactions through online channels will attract higher charges.

What has changed in IMPS charges

SBI has introduced fresh charges for online IMPS transactions above Rs 25,000, a category that was earlier free. IMPS transfers at bank branches remain free.

Under the revised structure: Up to Rs 10,000: IMPS transfers remain free across online and branch channels.

Above Rs 10,000 and up to Rs 25,000: No change; online transfers remain free, while branch transfers continue to cost Rs 4 plus GST.

Above Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh: Online transfers will now cost Rs 2 plus GST, compared with free service earlier.

Above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh: Charges rise to Rs 6 plus GST for online transfers.

Above Rs 2 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh: Customers will pay Rs 10 plus GST online. Branch-channel charges for these slabs remain unchanged, ranging from Rs 4 to Rs 20 plus GST, depending on the transfer amount.