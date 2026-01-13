PFRDA forms expert panel to frame assured payout mechanism under NPS

The initiative is part of the government’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which seeks to ensure financial independence and dignity for citizens in their post-retirement years.
“The PFRDA has taken a significant step towards enhancing retirement security by constituting an expert committee to develop a framework for assured payouts under the NPS,” the finance ministry said in the statement, adding that the proposed framework aimed to provide greater certainty in post-retirement income while remaining market-linked.
The 15-member committee will be chaired by M S Sahoo, founder of Dr Sahoo Regulatory Chambers and former chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). The panel includes experts from law, actuarial science, finance, insurance, capital markets and academia, and may invite external specialists and intermediaries for wider consultations.