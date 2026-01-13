PFRDA forms expert panel to frame assured payout mechanism under NPS

An expert committee has been formed to develop a regulatory framework for structured and assured payouts under the National Pension System (NPS), a move aimed at strengthening retirement-income security for subscribers, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

The committee, constituted by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), will work on formulating guidelines and regulations on the matter within the NPS architecture, in line with the provisions of the PFRDA Act.

Its mandate includes examining pension schemes outlined in the PFRDA’s consultation paper dated September 30, 2025, and ensuring a seamless transition for subscribers from the accumulation phase to the decumulation or “payout phase”.

The 15-member committee will be chaired by M S Sahoo, founder of Dr Sahoo Regulatory Chambers and former chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). The panel includes experts from law, actuarial science, finance, insurance, capital markets and academia, and may invite external specialists and intermediaries for wider consultations.

“The PFRDA has taken a significant step towards enhancing retirement security by constituting an expert committee to develop a framework for assured payouts under the NPS,” the finance ministry said in the statement, adding that the proposed framework aimed to provide greater certainty in post-retirement income while remaining market-linked.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which seeks to ensure financial independence and dignity for citizens in their post-retirement years.

The panel will also examine tax implications, particularly for payout options that allow subscribers to remain within the NPS architecture after retirement.

Consumer protection will form a key pillar of the framework, with the committee tasked to develop standardised disclosure norms to prevent misselling and ensure clarity on the nature of assurance and market-linked guarantees.

Operational issues such as lock-in periods, withdrawal limits, pricing mechanisms, and fee structures will also be examined, along with capital and solvency requirements for providers.

The committee will function as a standing advisory body. It will also deliberate on market-based assurance mechanisms, including novation (related to contracts) and settlement concepts, to ensure that guarantees offered are legally enforceable.

He added that the perception of pension as a government-only product needed to change.

“The number of NPS accounts at present is about 7.5 million. As of now, this is not something to talk about. We will tweak rules around distribution to ensure more participation in the scheme,” Ramann said.

Speaking at the launch of the Pensionbazaar platform by Policybazaar, Ramann said the current scale of the scheme remained modest.

On Tuesday, PFRDA Chairman S Ramann said the government was also looking at changes in norms governing the distribution of the NPS to drive wider participation.

“It is essential that every citizen has access to pension products because a long-term financial security cannot be left to chance. ‘Grow rich before you grow old’ requires a strong culture of disciplined, long-term savings,” he added.

“We want individuals to remain invested in the NPS system for 20 years … 30 years, or even longer. We are delighted to be associated with the launch of Pensionbazaar, which can play an important role in advancing this objective,” he said.

PB Fintech launched Pensionbazaar, its latest initiative aimed at enabling end-to-end retirement planning for Indian investors.