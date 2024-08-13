Air India flying return members can earn reward on 40+ cruise lines

Air India's Flying Returns loyalty programme just expanded its horizons. Partnering with Arrivia, a leading travel loyalty provider, Flying Returns members can now earn reward points on cruises with over 40 major cruise lines.

Flying Returns members can earn 5 Reward Points for every Rs 100 spent on their cruise fare by booking through the dedicated website: flyingreturnsicruise.com.

The partnership encompasses a vast selection of cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Disney Cruises. With over 30,000 itineraries across the globe, members have the chance to experience everything from luxurious Caribbean escapes to Alaskan adventures and exotic river cruises.

Flying Returns Members will also be able to earn Reward Points on a range of experiences, from ultra- luxurious Caribbean escapes to once-in-a-lifetime Alaskan excursions and river cruises.

"This partnership is a major step towards making Flying Returns a truly world-class program," said Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-Commerce at Air India . "Flying Returns is about enriching travel experiences, and that includes incredible cruises."

John Williams, Managing Director of Arrivia International, emphasized the personalized service offered. "Members will have access to our knowledgeable cruise specialists who will guide them through the booking process and ensure a seamless journey."

Arrivia's iCruise program boasts 20 years of industry experience, strong partnerships, and unbeatable rates. They're ready to help Flying Returns members embark on unforgettable vacations with over 30,000 itineraries worldwide.

The cruise industry is experiencing a significant boom. According to CLIA's State of the Industry Report, passenger volume is expected to reach 106% of 2019 levels in 2024, with continued growth projected for the coming years. Air India's Flying Returns program is well-positioned to capitalize on this flourishing market.

With this partnership, Air India caters to the growing interest in cruise travel in India, allowing Flying Returns members to explore the world on luxurious voyages while earning valuable rewards.