Akasa Air launches customised travel packages for the festive season

With the holiday season in full swing, India’s newest airline, Akasa Air, has announced the launch of ‘Akasa Holidays’ in collaboration with travel solutions provider TripFactory.

The new service, rolled out on Friday, claims to cater to a range of travel needs, providing holiday packages that are both affordable and adaptable for different kinds of travellers.

What is 'Akasa Holidays'?

Akasa Holidays is a collection of personalised holiday packages designed to suit various types of vacations. From family getaways and romantic trips to corporate retreats, the airline offers packages tailored to diverse preferences, Akasa Air said in a press release. These packages are available for both domestic and international destinations, ensuring travellers have plenty of options.

“Today, travellers are increasingly looking for personalised experiences. So, whether you are looking for a quick weekend getaway or a meticulously planned heritage tour, Akasa Holidays has something special for everyone,” Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Akasa Air said.

What does the package include?

The airline’s holiday packages cover a wide range of services, including:

Air travel and hotel stays

Transfers and activities

24/7 on-tour assistance

Travellers can also select from various theme-based vacation options such as:

Weekend city breaks

Wellness tours

Heritage and pilgrimage tours

These packages are customisable, so travellers can choose from a variety of deals and value-added services that meet their specific needs.

Akasa Holidays is offering a 10% discount as part of an introductory offer.

Akasa Air currently operates flights to 22 domestic cities and five international destinations. Domestic routes include major cities such as:

Mumbai

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

Goa

Hyderabad

For those looking to explore beyond India, Akasa Air also connects travellers to:

Doha, Qatar

Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Kuwait City, Kuwait