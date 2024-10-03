Italy to offer 10,000 extra work visas for foreign caregivers in 2025

Italy will issue an additional 10,000 work visas next year for people wishing to care for the elderly and disabled, the government announced on Wednesday. This move aims to address the country's growing need for caregivers, driven by its ageing population and declining birth rate. The new visa quota will supplement the 452,000 work visas already allocated for the 2023-2025 period.

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has adopted various policies to control illegal immigration while increasing legal pathways due to the country's labour shortages.

Why is Italy increasing visas?

Italy has long struggled with a shortage of caregivers for its elderly and disabled citizens. Charitable organisations, including the Sant'Egidio Catholic group, have lobbied for years to expand caregiver visa numbers, news agency Reuters reported.

According to the Italian government, the country’s ageing population and low birth rate have created an urgent need for more foreign workers in this sector. The latest figures show that there are around 3.2 million third-country nationals (TCNs) residing in Italy. Of these, approximately 2.4 million are currently employed, representing over 10% of the country's workforce. Sectors like personal and collective services, agriculture, hospitality, and construction are particularly reliant on these foreign workers. Italy needs approximately 280,000 new foreign workers annually to maintain a stable workforce, particularly in sectors such as caregiving, construction, and hospitality.

The extra 10,000 visas will be part of the country’s broader effort to meet workforce needs in the coming years.

Average pay of caregivers in Italy

"In Italy, the average salary for caregivers is approximately €24,814 (approximately Rs 2.2 lakh) per year, with an hourly wage of around €12. The salary range typically falls between €18,908 and €28,809, depending on experience and location. Entry-level caregivers tend to earn on the lower end, while more experienced caregivers can earn higher wages. For those working in cities like Milan, the salary can be slightly higher, with some professionals earning up to €26,820 annually," according to ERI Economic Research Institute.

How can you apply for a caregiver job in Italy?

To apply for a caregiver visa, Indian applicants will need to:

1. Go to the VFS Global site and click on 'Apply for a Visa.'

2. Under 'Begin Your Application,' download the Application Form D (Long Term) and fill it in.

3. Book an appointment and choose a slot at your nearest Visa Application Centre (VAC).

4. You’ll get an appointment confirmation email, which you must download and bring to the appointment.

5. You can pay the fees online via the website or in person at the VAC

6. Go to the scheduled appointment with your visa application form and all supporting documents.

7. After submission, the Italian embassy (in New Delhi, Mumbai, or Kolkata) will review your documents.

8. Once processed, your documents will be couriered to you, or you can collect them from the VAC.

What are the eligibility criteria?

If you are considering applying for a caregiver job in Italy, you must meet the following requirements:

Job offer: You must have a confirmed job offer from an Italian employer.

Experience and qualifications: Although formal qualifications are not always necessary, having experience or certification in caregiving may boost your chances of being hired.

Medical clearance: You may need to undergo medical checks and provide proof of good health.

Financial stability: Your employer must demonstrate that they can afford to pay your wages and provide accommodation if needed.

After completing your visa application, the Italian embassies in New Delhi, Mumbai, or Kolkata will review it. If approved, your visa will be sent via post or can be collected in person at the VAC.

What are the visa costs?

Visa application fee: The fee for a loterm work visa (Type D) is around €116.

Residence permit fees: After arriving in Italy, you must apply for a residence permit, which costs between €80 and €200, depending on your length of stay.

Medical insurance: You must have valid health insurance for your time in Italy, which typically costs between €100 and €300 annually.

The work permit allows you to enter Italy, but you must apply for a residence permit within eight days of arrival.

What documents do you need?

To apply for a work visa in Italy, you will need to submit the following documents:

A signed employment contract from your employer

Nulla Osta (work permit) from your employer, both original and copy

A valid Indian passport with at least two blank pages and a minimum of three months of validity after your visa’s duration

Passport-sized photos

Valid health or international travel insurance

Completed Italian LoStay Visa Application form

Proof of visa payment

Resume and cover letter

Diplomas and certificates, if applicable

Proof of accommodation in Italy

Bank statements or proof of sponsorship to show financial means

Next steps for Italian employers?

Employers in Italy are required to apply for a Nulla Osta, or work permit, at their local immigration office. Once approved, they must send the work visa to the employee, who will then submit the application to the Italian embassy.

The work visa can be valid for up to two years and can be renewed for a maximum of five years, depending on the employment contract.

If your visa is approved, you have two months to pick it up and enter Italy.